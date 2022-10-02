COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman who shot one man, threatened to shoot another, and fired shots at two police officers was sentenced Monday. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced to 30-33 years in prison for one count of robbery, one count of felonious assault, and two counts of felonious assault of a police officer, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO