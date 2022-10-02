Read full article on original website
at those exits drivers are breaking free of the construction zone with their tolerance and patience having been tested.
cbs17
Flipped dump truck, 2 other vehicles in US 401 crash cause heavy delays in Raleigh, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck and two other vehicles is causing heavy delays in Raleigh Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Raleigh Fire Department. Authorities say the crash happened before 2 p.m. on Louisburg Road/U.S. 401 just north of Interstate-540. Two lanes...
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
1 dead after car crashes, plunges into water in North Carolina, troopers say
A car is in water after a crash near a bridge on Mitchell Mill Road, according to state troopers.
jocoreport.com
Pickup Collides With Tractor Trailer
WILSON’S MILLS – Two westbound vehicles collided Thursday afternoon on US 70 in Wilson’s Mills. The accident occurred when a pickup truck driver reportedly drifted into the side of a tractor trailer. The pickup truck spun around following the 4:00pm collision, blocking both westbound lanes. Johnston County...
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
cbs17
Raleigh man leads police on chase from Garner Chipotle, arrested on 40 charges, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department arrested a man wanted for several charges from multiple jurisdictions, including warrants from the Garner Police Department from an incident on Thursday. On Thursday shortly before 2:45 p.m., Garner police officers responded to an automated license plate reader in...
cbs17
Woman dies in shooting at Durham gas station; 2nd active police scene at nearby car wash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman died after she was shot at a gas station Friday night, where there were more than 10 evidence markers on the ground. The incident was reported just after 8:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.
cbs17
Man dead, woman injured in shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Fayetteville early Saturday evening. Police told CBS 17 the double shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, which is north of downtown Fayetteville. At the scene, police...
cbs17
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham
Durham police said the woman was found about 9 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
cbs17
Raleigh artist creates mural one year after injuries in accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh muralist is getting recognition for a major project underway. Taylor White has always had a passion and skill for artistry so it came as a no brainier to make a living out of it. However, after taking almost a year off because of a major accident, she’s back and ready to make as statement in the city– one paint brush at a time.
jocoreport.com
Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5
ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
cbs17
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
cbs17
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours near Benson possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fiery crash that closed northbound I-95 for seven hours Sunday was possibly caused by the repaving of a section of the highway in Johnston County, officials said. The wreck was reported just after 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 between mile markers...
31-year-old man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lumberton, police said. Lumberton police found Brandon Leonard of Fairmont dead at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after officers were called to the 200 block of Rozier Street to investigate a shooting. No additional information was immediately available from authorities. Anyone with information […]
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
North Carolina suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of a residential window.
