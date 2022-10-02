Read full article on original website
SkySports
Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31
Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League
Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick give Liverpool an early lead in the Champions League against Rangers.
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
Liverpool 'need to go back to basics' says Jurgen Klopp ahead of Rangers' Champions League visit
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need "to go back to basics" to get out of their current slump as the Reds prepare to host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to fall 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
SkySports
Jacob Miller: Half-back swaps Wakefield Trinity for local rivals Castleford Tigers
The 30-year-old half-back confirmed in August he would be leaving Trinity after eight seasons with the club, during which time he was appointed captain. Miller has now signed a three-year contract with Wakefield's rivals Castleford, who had been looking to replace Hull FC-bound half Jake Trueman and cannot wait to get started at the Tigers under Lee Radford.
SkySports
Paul Wellens: St Helens name club legend as new head coach after Kristian Woolf's departure
Wellens, who retired in 2015 after playing for his boyhood club for 18 years, has worked as an assistant at both St Helens and England for eight years under coaches such as Wayne Bennett, Steve McNamara and Shaun Wane. The 42-year-old takes up the role in a two-year year deal...
SkySports
Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield: Ben Jackson earns point for Terriers in six-goal thriller
Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors - who finished the match with 10 men - scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas'...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
BBC
Max Malins: England and Saracens back signs for Bristol Bears from next season
England and Saracens wing and full-back Max Malins has signed for Bristol Bears from July 2023 on a two-year deal. Malins, 25, was last season's leading Premiership try scorer, with 16. He spent time on loan with the Bears during 2020 and 2021, scoring 18 tries in 19 matches as...
SkySports
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
BBC
Michael Ward: Batley prop gives up teaching job to play in Rugby League World Cup
Batley Bulldogs player Michael Ward has given up his job as a maths teacher to play in the Rugby League World Cup for Ireland. The prop forward left his full-time role in an effort to earn selection for the Wolfhounds - and was recently named in their squad for the tournament.
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham
Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Mark Harris hits winner for Bluebirds
Mark Harris gave Wales manager Rob Page a timely reminder of his goalscoring talent as he fired home a 20-yard screamer to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win against Blackburn. But the game could have been turned on its head in the first minute of stoppage time had Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop not saved a penalty from George Hirst after he had conceded the spot-kick by bringing done Dominic Hyam six yards out.
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Adayar 'delights' Charlie Appleby ahead of epic Baaeed clash live on Sky Sports Racing
Charlie Appleby is relishing the prospect of seeing Adayar lock horns with Baaeed in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing on October 15. Last season's Derby and King George hero missed several engagements earlier this year due to the fact he was not entirely pleasing his trainer at home.
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Perfect Power team search for Christophe Soumillon replacement ahead of Champions Sprint
Richard Fahey reports stable star Perfect Power to be firmly on course for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Saturday week, with the search on for a replacement for banned rider Christophe Soumillon. The Ardad colt claimed his third victory at Group One level in the Commonwealth Cup...
Rafael Benitez's managerial record: Over 1,000 games, 14 clubs and 13 trophies
The Spaniard started his managerial career in 1993, and since then has gone onto manage in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga
UEFA・
SkySports
Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Cosgrove strikes injury-time winner for leaders Argyle
Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross. Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put...
