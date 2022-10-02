ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31

Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
SkySports

Jacob Miller: Half-back swaps Wakefield Trinity for local rivals Castleford Tigers

The 30-year-old half-back confirmed in August he would be leaving Trinity after eight seasons with the club, during which time he was appointed captain. Miller has now signed a three-year contract with Wakefield's rivals Castleford, who had been looking to replace Hull FC-bound half Jake Trueman and cannot wait to get started at the Tigers under Lee Radford.
RUGBY
#Rugby League#Papua New Guinea#Wigan#The League Leaders Shield
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road

A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham

Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
SPORTS
SkySports

Cardiff City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Mark Harris hits winner for Bluebirds

Mark Harris gave Wales manager Rob Page a timely reminder of his goalscoring talent as he fired home a 20-yard screamer to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win against Blackburn. But the game could have been turned on its head in the first minute of stoppage time had Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop not saved a penalty from George Hirst after he had conceded the spot-kick by bringing done Dominic Hyam six yards out.
SOCCER
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SOCCER

