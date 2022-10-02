ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Jackson Showed Off Her Rocker Roots in This Sheer Black Dress at Paris Fashion Week

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Paris Jackson ’s red carpet appearances, it’s that she always understands the assignment. Whether she wants to look like a fairy princess or rock god, she can always add her own spin on a show-stopping look. And it’s no different at Paris Fashion Week!

On Oct 2, Jackson arrived at the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. And in true Jackson fashion, she stole the show in a sexy gothic look! See the photos below:

Paris Jackson/ Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Paris Jackson/ Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Paris Jackson/ Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

In the photos, we see Jackson rocking a form-fitting, sheer black mini-dress from Givenchy with a pair of matching, futuristic shoes. She’s showing off all of her tattoos as she holds onto her matching black shoulder bag.

She styled the dark look with chunky gold jewelry and pulled her hair in a slick-back way. As for her makeup, she kept it classic with bold brows, clean eyes, strong contour, and red lips.

Truly, she looks so in her element and stunning in her dark attire. She shows once again that she’s a fashion chameleon, rocking any style she chooses thanks to her eclectic tastes. She previously told LVR about her personal style, saying, “I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties .”

In case you haven’t noticed, Jackson has been appearing in a lot of Fashion Week events. And this is because she’s attending the first row as one of the talents. Not only has she been walking down the runway, but she was also signed on to do multiple gigs like Le Popup du Label on Friday and, most recently, her gig at Silencio. She told WWD , “I get to warm up a little bit. I’m so excited to be on this side of the world playing.”

Before you go, click here to see photos of Michael Jackson’s kids over the years.
