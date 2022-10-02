ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67.Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider...
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games. Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader is set to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. Mike Baumann (1-3) and Spenser Watkins (5-6) are scheduled to start for the Orioles. Mitch White (0-4) is set to pitch the opener for Toronto. The second starter for the Blue Jays is to be announced.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York's bullpen in the Yankees' 3-1 win on Monday night.Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris' American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games.The Yankees and Rangers play a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
ESPN

Aaron Judge out of Yankees' lineup for finale after 62nd HR

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy