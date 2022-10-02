Lance Lynn had a tough start to his 2022 campaign. The big righty missed the first nine weeks of the season after undergoing knee surgery following his last Spring Training start. He allowed just one run on five hits in his seven innings of work. The Chicago White Sox got enough timely hitting to support the veteran in the Sunday series finale. Lynn finishes the season with a 3.99 ERA and a record of 8-7 in 21 starts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO