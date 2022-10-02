Read full article on original website
Related
Snail darter, Shrimp Festival, foiled robbery: Down in Alabama
The snail darter -- once a flashpoint in the politics of environmentalism -- has been given a status change. The National Shrimp Festival is finally returning. A man walked into a bar with a gun, and it didn’t go as planned. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and...
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
alabamaliving.coop
2022 should be a good season for deer hunters in Alabama
The best chance to bag a large white-tailed deer buck typically occurs during the “rut,” or breeding season. During the rut, habitually wily bucks lose a bit of their wariness in their quest to breed with as many does as possible. “Deer breed at basically the same time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
The Best Small City In Alabama May Surprise You
Coming from a huge place like Orlando, I've had to adjust to living in a small city. There are certain things I had to learn to appreciate, and other things that I of course miss. The tempo of the people is just so much different back home. It's not like...
Fugitive wanted for double homicide in Alabama, Florida captured by authorities
An Alabama fugitive wanted in the July double homicide of a couple found slain in Florida was captured by federal and local authorities Tuesday in Dothan and charged with capital murder. Davanta Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was captured by U.S. Marshals and Dothan police in the 700 block of...
Bad taste: Alabama moonshine reality star arrested on alcohol charges
Former "Moonshine: Master Distiller" star was arrested after allegedly operating an illegal moonshine still.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama will require titles for some boats in 2024
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally hit the Gulf two years ago, leaving boat owners with lost and stolen boats. Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot proposed a bill for boat titling that he says will help prevent boat theft and hold owners of derelict boats accountable. That bill passed in the 2021 legislative session. […]
alabamanews.net
No Signs of Rain Anytime Soon for Alabama
VERY DRY, WARM FALL DAYS: The long dry spell continues across Alabama and much of the Deep South as we see no chance of rain the next 10-14 days for Alabama. Remember, this is not too unusual for October in Alabama as it is a driest month of the year statistically. The forecast the rest of this week will feature sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s, while night will be in the 50s. On Friday, a cold front will pass through the state, but with no moisture to work with, it will come through in dry fashion. However, it will deliver much cooler air for the upcoming weekend.
The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South
I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
WSFA
Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fish found in Alabama removed from endangered species list
A fish species found in some northeast Alabama waters and throughout the Tennessee River has been removed from the endangered species list.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey awards over $80 million for increased broadband access throughout Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last month, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $82.45 million through a grant to provide greater statewide broadband service availability throughout much of rural Alabama. Gov. Ivey said the funds will be used by Fiber Utility Network, a corporation formed by eight rural electric cooperatives to fund a...
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0