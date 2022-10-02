Read full article on original website
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Joe Buck preempts criticism of silly ESPN 49ers animation of Lombard Street cable car
"I can't believe they had a trolley on Lombard Street."
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
49ers star Deebo Samuel, RT Mike McGlinchey have some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Jalen Ramsey made a questionable effort to tackle 49ers star Deebo Samuel on Monday night - and both Samuel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey took note.
