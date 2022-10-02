Falcons' Late-Game Interception Pushes Team to Victory vs. Browns in Week 4

Two game-winning interceptions in just as many weeks for the Atlanta Falcons defensive unit.

Another week, another game-clinching interception for the Atlanta Falcons defense.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, it was second-year safety Richie Grant who picked off Geno Smith with less than two minutes to go to close out the game. But this week, it was first-year defensive back Dee Alford who intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett when his team needed it most in a 23-20 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

While it looked like the Browns would have an opportunity to tie the game late, the Falcons defense stayed strong against the Cleveland offense.

After Brissett and running back Kareem Hunt stormed down inside Falcons territory, a massive sack from defensive tackle Grady Jarrett pushed them back eight yards to their own 46-yard-line on second down.

And with a treacherous 3rd-and-23 as the clock continued to tick, Brissett attempted to find his man downfield but Alford stepped directly into the passing lane to call game.

"We're a team, and we will find different ways [to win]," head coach Arthur Smith said postgame. "We believe in these guys and we got to keep improving."

Despite allowing over 400 yards of offense to the Browns, the Falcons found a way to win late defensively for a second consecutive week.

Now at an even 2-2 record, the team will need to carry the momentum into next weekend, facing its NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday on the road.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.