Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Knight Pecan Farms holds harvest festival in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knight Pecan Farms helped folks get into the fall festival spirit Sunday evening. It welcomed people out to the farm in Sapulpa for hayrides, pumpkin painting, live music and a look at how they shake the pecans out of the trees at the farm. The...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation holds ribbon cutting for new cultural, welcome center in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new stop along Route 66 was opened today. The Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center was added in Vinita. The center was named in honor of the late Cherokee National Treasure Anna Belle Sixkiller Mitchell. The center shares history of Cherokee Nation...
KTUL
Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
KTUL
McLain High School classes remain canceled Tuesday following deadly shooting
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- McLain High School's Principal Renee Rabovsky announced classes will be canceled Monday in a letter to students. Rabovsky says classes are canceled to give officials the time needed to prepare to welcome students back to school. The letter comes after a tragic shooting at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
KTUL
'Anarchist' Oklahoma teacher discusses pushing his beliefs on students in undercover video
OWASSO, Okla. (TND) — New undercover video released by Project Veritas shows an Oklahoma public school teacher, who self-describes himself as an "anarchist," discussing how he can discreetly incorporate his beliefs into his teaching. Tyler Wrynn, the teacher in question, resigned from the Owasso Public Schools system in April...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent speaks out following McLain deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four days after a teen was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at the McLain High School homecoming football game, the school district is finally speaking out. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said this week has been tough for...
KTUL
Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
Tulsa Regional Chamber completes Intercity Visit to Denver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber wrapped up its 2022 Intercity Visit in Denver, Colorado Wednesday. The visit is the 13th in an annual series of visits to peer cities to learn best practices and hear success stories. More than 100 attendees from across northeast Oklahoma –...
KTUL
Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
KTUL
Tulsa non-profit asks for help after their vehicle is broken into, damaged
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A non-profit in Tulsa called Modus is asking for the public's help after having one of it's cars broken into. Modus provides rides to those facing transportation barriers who need to get to school, work or the doctor. With one of their vehicles out of commission, it makes it more difficult for Modus to serve the public.
KTUL
Savannah Bananas bringing antics to Oklahoma City and Tulsa in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An exhibition baseball team that has gone viral is coming to Oklahoma in 2023 as part of their world tour. The Savannah Bananas will make a stop at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on May 26. Three days later, they'll head to ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Rules...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning in October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are...
KTUL
Local shelters participate in national "Empty the Shelters" event Oct. 1-8
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again prompting a national call for adoption by hosting its Fall National "Empty the Shelters" reduced adoption event at more than 280 shelters nationwide including four Tulsa area shelters. The Humane Society of Tulsa, Pets & People Humane Society...
KTUL
Firefighters battle house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department received a call around 4:45 p.m. on October 3 concerning a house fire in north Tulsa. When crews arrived near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street, the home was already engulfed in flames and the roof had caved in. Neighbors...
KTUL
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
KTUL
Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Friday, two mothers lost their sons to gun violence in Tulsa. It was one of the toughest days of Sandra Goff's life. She was in Muskogee at the homecoming game when she got a call saying her son, Fedro Givens, was shot. “Of course,...
KTUL
Man arrested for arson after allegedly lighting home on fire in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested by Tulsa Fire Investigators after starting a fire on the porch of a home in midtown Tulsa on Monday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Monday morning firefighters responded to a housefire near 15th Street and Utica Avenue. Firefighters arrived...
KTUL
Family of McLain victim reacts, speaks out after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbrough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."
Comments / 0