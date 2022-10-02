SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Sarasota Counties releasing their back-to-school plans today, the schedule moving forward for athletics is next on the docket. Sarasota County Schools are expecting to meet tomorrow morning to determine a roll-out plan for a return to athletics. All the high schools with the exception of North Port are scheduled to reopen this Monday, but some still are being used as shelters. North Port High School plans to reopen on October 17th instead.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO