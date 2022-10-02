Read full article on original website
Hundreds seek shelter at Venice High after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County had 14 shelters for residents to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian. Now, it’s down to two – Venice High School and Tatem Ridge Elementary. "We lost everything except the things we have here and a tote of our important paperwork and each...
Goodwill Manasota aids Suncoast in Hurricane aftermath
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Goodwill Manasota is working to take care of its own team members as well as assisting community members in need throughout the Suncoast. While Goodwill Manasota is not a disaster relief organization, the nonprofit is partnering with the Red Cross...
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties expediting permits post-Ian for recovery
At this time the Charlotte County Community Development Department is open to the public, but services are limited. Walk-in traffic for all services is accepted, but phones are still down, as of 4pm Monday. The online permitting portal is working for those who are registered with the county. The County...
Flood waters still inundating neighborhoods in North Port
NORTH PORT - Nearly a thousand people have been rescued from their homes since Hurricane Ian crashed through the City of North Port. “This is definitely the storm of the century for the city of North Port, the amount of flood waters we’ve experienced, we’ve never experienced before," said North Port Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Scott Lane.
South Sarasota County schools destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More than three quarters of the Sarasota County School District will return to class on Monday, October 10, but school certainly won't look the same when those doors reopen. 45,000 Sarasota County students aren't in school after Hurricane Ian left its mark on our community. School...
Sarasota County Schools to reopen in two phases
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Officials with Sarasota County Schools have announced a timeline to reopen. This comes a week after the district closed schools until further notice because of Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County Schools will reopen in two phases. Phase 1 will include all traditional public schools in and north...
Fire destroys multiple Sarasota homes during Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Multiple homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian’s rampage across Florida. But some homes on the Suncoast were lost in a way some didn't see coming; left to just ashes and memories." "The last thing you expect to find when you come back in the morning is...
Son races from Tampa to get North Port group out of flooding
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - One North Port family, of many, was seen walking through the flooding as they left their home Thursday morning, the day after Hurricane Ian ravaged the neighborhood. Joey and Sherry, who were in the home with her 4 children, left soaking wet...
Blood banks are desperately looking for donors after Hurricane Ian
If you’re looking for ways to help after Hurricane Ian, roll up your sleeves and donate blood. Every bag donated at a Suncoast Blood Centers goes right back into the Suncoast community. With their Venice and Port Charlotte locations out of commission, the need is now greater than ever.
JFCS of Suncoast to hold food truck rally
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - The Jewish Family and Children Services of the Suncoast and several food trucks are joining forces to raise money and provide meals to our community. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will be used to purchase food and ingredients so that food trucks...
Supplies aid families in need in North Port
NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
Charlotte County has three food and water distribution sites available
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - There are three food and water distribution sites available in Charlotte County, the county announced today. These sites allow residents to receive food and water while they recover from Hurricane Ian. The three distribution sites are:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from...
"Operation Blessing" coordinates volunteer recovery efforts
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) – The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Port Charlotte and will begin mass coordination of volunteer efforts on Tuesday morning to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian. Also, volunteers are needed. Operation...
Some 911 calls are not going through in Florida
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Some Floridians are struggling to make emergency calls. Due to network issues with Verizon, customers cannot dial 9-1-1 in Florida locations from Jacksonville to the Keys. This affects all emergency calls and texts placed to 9-1-1 on the Verizon Wireless Network. During those calls, the 9-1-1...
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday
LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
Curfew will continue in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A curfew for Charlotte County residents will continue. It has been amended to the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. each day. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has decided to reduce the curfew, but a curfew will continue to be in force for the county. “I know the...
Health officials issue safety reminders amid flooding
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is issuing a few safety reminders as we continue to deal with flood waters. People should not eat any food that may have come into contact with contaminated water from floods. When the power is out, refrigerators will...
Decision coming tomorrow regarding Sarasota County athletics
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Sarasota Counties releasing their back-to-school plans today, the schedule moving forward for athletics is next on the docket. Sarasota County Schools are expecting to meet tomorrow morning to determine a roll-out plan for a return to athletics. All the high schools with the exception of North Port are scheduled to reopen this Monday, but some still are being used as shelters. North Port High School plans to reopen on October 17th instead.
Non-profit seeking help donating to Ian victims
SARASOTA- Second Chance Last Opportunity is looking for help from the community to donate meals for those suffering from Hurricane Ian. Second Chance is a non-profit organization founded by April Glasco. The organization’s mission is to help people that are experiencing a crisis at their immediate need. “Hot food...
Sailors football offers helping hand following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The My City 941 Foundation teamed up with the Sarasota Sailors Football Team this morning to provide free yard clean up to homes in the Alta Vista Community. The group met at 10am this morning at Payne Park and began their trek, going door to door offering...
