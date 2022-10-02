ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 32

realamerican
3d ago

What a joke. 1 definitely missed pass interference and 2 holding calls. Nobody wants to talk about that? Ya got beat Baltimore!! Own it!

Reply(3)
14
Heather Marie
2d ago

Oh my goodness come on!! He saw he threw the ball hesitated then hit Him anyways that was the right call he had no business hitting Josh Allen...besides that's that's not the only reason the Ravens lost... The Bills out played the Ravens it is what it is get over it!

Reply
10
T.C.A 75
2d ago

Look I'm a Ravens fan. That was a good call his helmet hit Allen's helmet. Wasn't intentional but was a penalty. The Ravens didn't make any half time changes, The Bill's did and played a better second half then else. Give the Bill's credit the Ravens were outcoached a d out played. So just Admit it. the Ravens collapsed due to the Bill's second half changes. Just like the Miami game.

Reply
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Stephens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roughing The Passer#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Cbs
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Goes Viral Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made several dazzling plays and elite throws on way to a dominant win over the NFC South franchise on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." During the game, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, put on...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
20K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy