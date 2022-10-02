What a joke. 1 definitely missed pass interference and 2 holding calls. Nobody wants to talk about that? Ya got beat Baltimore!! Own it!
Oh my goodness come on!! He saw he threw the ball hesitated then hit Him anyways that was the right call he had no business hitting Josh Allen...besides that's that's not the only reason the Ravens lost... The Bills out played the Ravens it is what it is get over it!
Look I'm a Ravens fan. That was a good call his helmet hit Allen's helmet. Wasn't intentional but was a penalty. The Ravens didn't make any half time changes, The Bill's did and played a better second half then else. Give the Bill's credit the Ravens were outcoached a d out played. So just Admit it. the Ravens collapsed due to the Bill's second half changes. Just like the Miami game.
