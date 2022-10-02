Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin orders extra security around Kerch bridge in Crimea as limited traffic starts to resume
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription
Antalya is a longtime Russian tourist destination that's become a refuge for those who don't want to fight in the war. But things are getting more complicated for Russians in Turkey.
‘Force to be reckoned with’: Ketanji Brown Jackson shines in first week
The newest supreme court justice has wasted no time in making her presence felt, earning praise from court observers
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care center while reporting on the aftermath of the massacre in the building that left more than 20 preschoolers dead, authorities said Sunday. Danaichok Boonsom, head of the local township administration, told reporters that he had submitted his report alleging unauthorized entry onto the government property and that police were investigating. “Let the legal process run its course, I don’t want to disclose all the details,” he said as he left the Na Klang district police station in northeastern Thailand. “Let the police do their work investigating.” Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene, with one climbing over the low wall and fence around the compound, over police tape, and the other already outside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Iowa House District 27 candidates Kenan Judge & Kristen Stiffler stand on key issues
Democratic Rep. Kenan Judge is facing Republican challenger Kristen Stiffler as he seeks a third term in the Iowa House of Representatives. The district includes Waukee and part of Clive. ...
Comments / 0