Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tony Romo had a priceless reaction to Aaron Rodgers' loud pre-snap F-bomb
This season has gotten off to a bit of a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers. He’s coming off an MVP season but no longer has a true No. 1 option at receiver. But on Sunday, we saw that frustration directed at someone besides his receivers. Yet, leave it to...
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce Attorney News
Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly took a significant step towards a split this week. According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months and recently hired divorce lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six.
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Goes Viral Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made several dazzling plays and elite throws on way to a dominant win over the NFC South franchise on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." During the game, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, put on...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
