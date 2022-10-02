ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
NFL
Centre Daily

Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Bucs WR Cole Beasley Retires Before Facing Falcons Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL. Beasley signed with the Bucs two weeks ago after several wide receiver injuries plagued the team. However, before Tampa's game against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend, Beasley is hanging up his cleats.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Need For Speed: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton Close To Return?

FOXBORO — For quite some time, New England Patriots fans have clamored for a wide receiver with the type of straight-line speed to take the top off a defense. The wait seemed to be over when the Patriots selected speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
Centre Daily

Breaking Down the First Week 5 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins again had quite the list of prominent players on their initial injury report of Week 5, including a handful who did not practice Wednesday. Heading the list, of course, is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who already has been ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night loss at Cincinnati.
NFL
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

PITTSBURGH -- It was no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would face an uphill battle when he makes his first career start against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took an unexpected loss on the road to Miami two weeks ago but the challenge they pose to the rookie quarterback will be of historic proportions.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Thomas, Winston Among Saints That Did Not Practice on Wednesday

The Saints were back at it on Wednesday, as the make preparations to take on the Seahawks this Sunday from the Superdome. The team was missing several key players during the open portion of practice available to the media. Here's the rundown of the first injury report. DID NOT PRACTICE:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Texans’ Lovie Smith Offers His Own Impressions of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

View the original article to see embedded media. When Sunday kicks off, Lovie Smith will become an interesting part of Trevor Lawrence's first 22 starts. With the Houston Texans (0-3-1) set to travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars (2-2) in Week 5, Smith will become the first defensive who Lawrence will have faced three times in his career.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles Retires

View the original article to see embedded media. Blake Bortles officially announced this week that he has stepped away from life as an NFL quarterback, ending the career of a former Jacksonville Jaguars fan-favorite and once hopeful savior. Bortles announced his retirement on the Pardon My Take podcast on Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Dallas Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley ‘Ready’ For Retirement: Here’s Why

Per Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is retiring from professional football. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons," Beasley's agents told the NFL Network pair. "It’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”. Beasley's lasting mark...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Why Frank Reich and Chris Ballard Should Keep Their Jobs

First mailbag of October, and there are lots of people fast-forwarding to January and the job market already. We’ll get to that and a whole lot more in this week’s Mailbag …. From Mr. Schwab (@schwab_mr): At what point does Irsay pull the plug on Frank Reich and...
NFL
Centre Daily

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver Tavon Austin, per Report

For the second time this year, wide receiver Tavon Austin has been released by the Bills, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio was the first to report the move, with both sides reportedly mutually agreeing to part ways. The wide receiver, who was on Buffalo’s practice squad, reportedly “was not happy with his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”
NFL
Centre Daily

Bridgewater Feeling Blessed, Ready to Apply Lesson He Learned in New Orleans

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has one clear goal in mind this week as he prepares for his first start for the Miami Dolphins. Beyond the obvious of getting himself ready to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Bridgewater believes there's something equally important, something he learned the last time he made a start because of an injury to a starter — early in the 2019 season when he was backing up Drew Brees for the New Orleans.
NFL
Centre Daily

Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis

Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Returning to Guard, Kirkland Says ‘It Felt Good Throwing Bodies Around’

He's got the same number, that huge frame and those menacing eyes, but, of course, there's something different about Jaxson Kirkland. He a University of Washington offensive guard again, after moving over from tackle, still recovering from that ankle surgery, not a complaint in the world. Between requested media interviews...
SEATTLE, WA
