wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
wtae.com
'It's pretty surreal': Fire spread through Ross Township apartment complex
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight people, including two firefighters, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a fire spread throughout an entire apartment complex in Ross Township. Greg Porter, the chief of Ross/West View EMS, said two firefighters were transported for heat-related issues, while six...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake
A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
wtae.com
Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure
PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
wtae.com
Construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East identified
PITTSBURGH — State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket of a bucket truck in a construction area on the Parkway East, leading to the worker being thrown from the bucket and onto the bike trail below. "During that time, it was active construction in which the left lane...
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
wtae.com
Search continues for Tarentum woman who has been missing since August
PITTSBURGH — The search continued Thursday for a Tarentum woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a month. Allegheny County police said Tonya Sadecky, 43, was last seen Aug. 28 in the Brackenridge area. County police said she is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs...
wtae.com
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
wtae.com
Allegheny County police to announce arrest in Kennywood Park shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Allegheny County police have announced they’ll hold a news conference about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting at Kennywood Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, that left three people injured by the gunfire. The shooting happened during the park’s Phantom Fall Fest event...
wtae.com
Washington County DA says officer was justified in shooting death of suspect in Monongahela
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County District Attorney says a police officer who shot and killed an armed man in Monongahela over the summer was justified in doing so. In a news conference Friday, DA Jason Walsh revealed new details about what happened in the moments before that...
wtae.com
Chilly and breezy for Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with us this morning. We will struggle to warm back to the middle 50s today with some clouds and breezy northwest winds. As winds back down and skies clear tonight, we are on track to see widespread frost tonight and a possible freeze in the mountains. We will return to the upper 50s Sunday and warm through midweek. Our next system brings rain Thursday and ushers in another cool down for next weekend.
wtae.com
‘Not again’: Westmoreland County mother charged with leaving two young children alone in vehicle
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is accused of leaving her three-month-old baby boy and 1-year-old girl alone in the backseat of a running vehicle when she went into a Walmart in West Mifflin on Wednesday. The incident happened at the store on Century Drive. Police said they...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man charged with stealing FBI property
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing from the FBI, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday. Lashawn Norwood, 57, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood, was named as the sole defendant. According to the indictment, on or about September 28,...
wtae.com
Group begins review of fatalities at Allegheny County Jail
Allegheny County says the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Resources has begun its review of deaths at the county jail. The county and NCCHC agreed to a review in August. In early November, NCCHC will also bring a team to the jail for a site visit. The full review includes a multi-disciplinary team of physicians, behavioral health experts and correctional policy and security experts.
wtae.com
Man allegedly boards school bus in Butler, threatening students and using profanity
BUTLER, Pa. — Police in the city of Butler said a man boarded a school bus on Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It was around 7 a.m. Thursday that the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines school bus at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue. Police...
wtae.com
Allegheny County Jail sees protests over inmate oversight, safety
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board met Thursday amid mounting pressure on jail officials, including a demonstration pushing for change. The demonstrators demanded action from the county and the jail oversight board on what they say are inhumane and dangerous conditions in the Allegheny County Jail. They point to the death count among people while under custody and care of the county jail.
wtae.com
Greensburg police seek 18-year-old suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re seeking the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old man they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Dabiaun Davidson is wanted for involuntary deviant sexual assault and other crimes. Police said he is known to frequent Greensburg,...
wtae.com
A few showers, cold for Friday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures this morning are likely the warmest we will be today as a cold front arrives through the morning. Isolated showers will be with us through early evening, but most of the day is dry. Temperatures will fall through the day so that we are in the middle 50s this afternoon and quickly plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Temperatures struggle back to the middle 50s on Saturday with the mountains potentially staying in the 40s. Sunshine returns in full force Sunday, after our frosty start, to begin a warming trend that will last until our next cold front Thursday.
wtae.com
Discussion over inmate wellbeing continued before jail oversight board in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Community members packed the Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board meeting Thursday night, continuing to raise concerns over conditions within the jail. Board members have said addressing the concerns is an ongoing process. Warden Orlando Harper didn’t comment Thursday night as some questioned the written response to the...
