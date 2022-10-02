PITTSBURGH — Temperatures this morning are likely the warmest we will be today as a cold front arrives through the morning. Isolated showers will be with us through early evening, but most of the day is dry. Temperatures will fall through the day so that we are in the middle 50s this afternoon and quickly plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Temperatures struggle back to the middle 50s on Saturday with the mountains potentially staying in the 40s. Sunshine returns in full force Sunday, after our frosty start, to begin a warming trend that will last until our next cold front Thursday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO