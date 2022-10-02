ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'It's pretty surreal': Fire spread through Ross Township apartment complex

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eight people, including two firefighters, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night after a fire spread throughout an entire apartment complex in Ross Township. Greg Porter, the chief of Ross/West View EMS, said two firefighters were transported for heat-related issues, while six...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Chilly and breezy for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with us this morning. We will struggle to warm back to the middle 50s today with some clouds and breezy northwest winds. As winds back down and skies clear tonight, we are on track to see widespread frost tonight and a possible freeze in the mountains. We will return to the upper 50s Sunday and warm through midweek. Our next system brings rain Thursday and ushers in another cool down for next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man charged with stealing FBI property

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing from the FBI, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday. Lashawn Norwood, 57, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood, was named as the sole defendant. According to the indictment, on or about September 28,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Group begins review of fatalities at Allegheny County Jail

Allegheny County says the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Resources has begun its review of deaths at the county jail. The county and NCCHC agreed to a review in August. In early November, NCCHC will also bring a team to the jail for a site visit. The full review includes a multi-disciplinary team of physicians, behavioral health experts and correctional policy and security experts.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County Jail sees protests over inmate oversight, safety

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board met Thursday amid mounting pressure on jail officials, including a demonstration pushing for change. The demonstrators demanded action from the county and the jail oversight board on what they say are inhumane and dangerous conditions in the Allegheny County Jail. They point to the death count among people while under custody and care of the county jail.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

A few showers, cold for Friday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures this morning are likely the warmest we will be today as a cold front arrives through the morning. Isolated showers will be with us through early evening, but most of the day is dry. Temperatures will fall through the day so that we are in the middle 50s this afternoon and quickly plummet to the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Temperatures struggle back to the middle 50s on Saturday with the mountains potentially staying in the 40s. Sunshine returns in full force Sunday, after our frosty start, to begin a warming trend that will last until our next cold front Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

