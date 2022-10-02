Read full article on original website
Related
milehighsports.com
Mark Knudson’s 3 Strikes: Huskers and Buffs similar but different, Problems festering at CSU, and Nuggets forced to train old school
Jump into your time machine. Set the date for Sept. 9, 2023 and the location for Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. There’s a big college football game that day. Nebraska will be in town to play the Colorado Buffaloes. The place will be packed. You can be pretty sure you’ll see Raphie lead CU out of the tunnel but after that, it’s everyone’s guess as to who the two head coaches jogging out on the field will be.
Colorado wildlife rangers relocate moose out of Strasburg
Colorado wildlife workers say they got a moose out of Strasburg this week and relocated it back to the wild. The moose in question is a young moose, which are known to sometimes wander far distances and end up where they will not thrive. Strasburg is about 40 miles east of downtown Denver.Several agencies helped with getting the moose into a trailer on Monday and it was brought back to prime moose habitat. CPW District Wildlife Manager Travis Harris said the moose wasn't moved because it was aggressive in any way."It was based on her location in the town of Strasburg. There is no nearby available water and this is not suitable moose habitat. Her chance of finding her way into a natural drainage was slim," Harris said.
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Chooses to Rock a Berthoud Block
Things are buzzing in the Berthoud area, as it has been announced that the fun HGTV show "Rock the Block" is already filming its season 4 in the small town. It was just mid-September 2022 that speculation began as to where exactly the show would be coming to when they announced that they were coming to Colorado.
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Old Elk Master’s Blend Four Grain
Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Old Elk. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
Highway reopened after semitruck rollover caused significant delays on I-25
A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a crash causing a delay for morning commuters.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
20K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0