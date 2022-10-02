Colorado wildlife workers say they got a moose out of Strasburg this week and relocated it back to the wild. The moose in question is a young moose, which are known to sometimes wander far distances and end up where they will not thrive. Strasburg is about 40 miles east of downtown Denver.Several agencies helped with getting the moose into a trailer on Monday and it was brought back to prime moose habitat. CPW District Wildlife Manager Travis Harris said the moose wasn't moved because it was aggressive in any way."It was based on her location in the town of Strasburg. There is no nearby available water and this is not suitable moose habitat. Her chance of finding her way into a natural drainage was slim," Harris said.

STRASBURG, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO