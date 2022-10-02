Read full article on original website
Judge Shares Why He Didn’t Feel Pressure to Hit 62nd HR
The 2022 season has been a true storybook season for Aaron Judge, beginning with contentious contract talks leading into an MVP-caliber, record campaign. There was plenty of pressure on the Yankees outfielder; he bet on himself financially and then became the pillar of an up-and-down offensive lineup that sputtered at times down the stretch after a red-hot start to the season.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Trusts Tyler Anderson’s Stuff in the Postseason
Sometimes in baseball commentary, some line of thought will suddenly become just common enough that people who want to feel smart will talk about it as if they came up with it. One minute, no one is talking about it at all, and in the blink of an eye, every talking head or tweeting finger with more reading ability than analytical brainpower is spouting it like it's the law of gravity and they're Isaac Newton.
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in...
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome
PITTSBURGH -- It was no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett would face an uphill battle when he makes his first career start against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills took an unexpected loss on the road to Miami two weeks ago but the challenge they pose to the rookie quarterback will be of historic proportions.
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
