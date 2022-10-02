Sometimes in baseball commentary, some line of thought will suddenly become just common enough that people who want to feel smart will talk about it as if they came up with it. One minute, no one is talking about it at all, and in the blink of an eye, every talking head or tweeting finger with more reading ability than analytical brainpower is spouting it like it's the law of gravity and they're Isaac Newton.

