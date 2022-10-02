Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Goodwill Manasota aids Suncoast in Hurricane aftermath
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Goodwill Manasota is working to take care of its own team members as well as assisting community members in need throughout the Suncoast. While Goodwill Manasota is not a disaster relief organization, the nonprofit is partnering with the Red Cross...
snntv.com
Hundreds seek shelter at Venice High after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County had 14 shelters for residents to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian. Now, it’s down to two – Venice High School and Tatem Ridge Elementary. "We lost everything except the things we have here and a tote of our important paperwork and each...
snntv.com
Some 911 calls are not going through in Florida
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - Some Floridians are struggling to make emergency calls. Due to network issues with Verizon, customers cannot dial 9-1-1 in Florida locations from Jacksonville to the Keys. This affects all emergency calls and texts placed to 9-1-1 on the Verizon Wireless Network. During those calls, the 9-1-1...
snntv.com
Blood banks are desperately looking for donors after Hurricane Ian
If you’re looking for ways to help after Hurricane Ian, roll up your sleeves and donate blood. Every bag donated at a Suncoast Blood Centers goes right back into the Suncoast community. With their Venice and Port Charlotte locations out of commission, the need is now greater than ever.
snntv.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties expediting permits post-Ian for recovery
At this time the Charlotte County Community Development Department is open to the public, but services are limited. Walk-in traffic for all services is accepted, but phones are still down, as of 4pm Monday. The online permitting portal is working for those who are registered with the county. The County...
snntv.com
Sailors football offers helping hand following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The My City 941 Foundation teamed up with the Sarasota Sailors Football Team this morning to provide free yard clean up to homes in the Alta Vista Community. The group met at 10am this morning at Payne Park and began their trek, going door to door offering...
snntv.com
South Sarasota County schools destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More than three quarters of the Sarasota County School District will return to class on Monday, October 10, but school certainly won't look the same when those doors reopen. 45,000 Sarasota County students aren't in school after Hurricane Ian left its mark on our community. School...
snntv.com
"Operation Blessing" coordinates volunteer recovery efforts
PORT CHARLOTTE (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) – The Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Port Charlotte and will begin mass coordination of volunteer efforts on Tuesday morning to help residents recover after Hurricane Ian. Also, volunteers are needed. Operation...
snntv.com
Supplies aid families in need in North Port
NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
snntv.com
Decision coming tomorrow regarding Sarasota County athletics
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Sarasota Counties releasing their back-to-school plans today, the schedule moving forward for athletics is next on the docket. Sarasota County Schools are expecting to meet tomorrow morning to determine a roll-out plan for a return to athletics. All the high schools with the exception of North Port are scheduled to reopen this Monday, but some still are being used as shelters. North Port High School plans to reopen on October 17th instead.
snntv.com
Students return to Cardinal Mooney High School today
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - While public schools in Sarasota County are still closed, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High school welcomed students back this morning. The school closed its doors last week during Hurricane Ian, but today it reopened. Cardinal Faculty and staff greeted more than 600 students this morning with lots of hugs and smiles.
snntv.com
Venice Indians deliver Chick-fil-A to families in need
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Rick Michaels of the Pelican Plaza Chick-fil-A provided 300 sandwiches that the Venice football team then distributed to people in need. The Indians, with Venice hampered by Hurricane Ian, are likely to be off the field for some time, but that's not slowing there community efforts.
snntv.com
Suncoast mourns loss of sports videographer Carlos Wilson
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tonight we honor a life lost to soon, one of the Suncoast's most beloved, young talents. According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, a collision that occurred early on Sunday morning in Okahumpka resulted in the death of Sarasota's Carlos Wilson, a talented sports videographer. A...
snntv.com
Disaster relief fund established by Education Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its 5,000-plus employees. The ferocious hurricane caused widespread damage with areas in South Sarasota County...
snntv.com
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday
LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
snntv.com
Curfew will continue in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A curfew for Charlotte County residents will continue. It has been amended to the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. each day. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has decided to reduce the curfew, but a curfew will continue to be in force for the county. “I know the...
snntv.com
Non-profit seeking help donating to Ian victims
SARASOTA- Second Chance Last Opportunity is looking for help from the community to donate meals for those suffering from Hurricane Ian. Second Chance is a non-profit organization founded by April Glasco. The organization’s mission is to help people that are experiencing a crisis at their immediate need. “Hot food...
snntv.com
Updated Suncoast high school football schedule
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - As we enter another week of high school football season, the schedule is at a turning point for many, but at a stalemate for most all Suncoast schools. Below is the updated schedule for this week post-Hurricane Ian game slate:. Golden Gate @ IMG Academy Blue (Thursday,...
