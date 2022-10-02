Read full article on original website
Related
LVMPD: Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Man killed after being struck in the head with brick, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening. Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick. According to police, officers responded to […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened near Eastern and Harmon at around 9:51 am. The officials stated that a departmental SUV and a vehicle were involved in the collision killing one person. According to Sgt. Miguel...
Las Vegas police: Woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in August
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute two months ago, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Jason Johansson. Kimberly Warth, 41, was arrested for the incident that happened on Aug. 17. Detectives believe Warth and her boyfriend, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian in wheelchair killed after being hit by vehicle, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit and killed in a crash near Jones Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. The crash was reported just before 11:20 a.m. Evidence at the scene and video footage indicated that a pedestrian in a wheelchair was crossing […]
Police investigate homicide near south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second early Tuesday morning homicide in the south valley. The homicide was reported at the 4200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Russell Road at around 2:40 a.m. No other details have been provided. A few hours earlier, a separate homicide was reported […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police investigate two overnight homicides for second day in a row
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. The first happened around midnight at the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington Ave. The second happened around 2 a.m. at the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard,...
KTNV
Driver, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer hospitalized after car crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash on Monday morning. The officer was driving their marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision at 9:51 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of Harmon and Eastern avenues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police: Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenage bicyclist was critically injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the southwest valley. A 15-year-old boy was hit by an SUV at around 5:42 a.m. near Cimarron Road and Rochelle Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police. His condition […]
Las Vegas police investigate use of force incident after stabbing at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to police, a video of the incident is circulating on social media. Police said the incident began when officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis […]
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Las Vegas police officer involved in southeast valley crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A marked Las Vegas Metropolitan police vehicle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to police. The marked LVMPD vehicle crashed with another vehicle near Harmon and Eastern avenues just before 10 a.m., police said. The officer involved was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, and the other […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
Police: Man killed in stabbing over property dispute
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the east side of the valley near Sahara and Eastern Avenues.
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a sedan and a sports car were involved in the collision killing both drivers. The driver of the sedan failed to yield, turned left into his path, struck the sports car, and hit a concrete wall head-on. 49-year-old Ignacio Villareal was identified as the driver of...
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas home, leaving daughter alive, to appear in court
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas home and leaving their infant daughter alive before fleeing to San Diego is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Wednesday morning. Michael Ricks, 25, will make his second court appearance since being extradited to Las Vegas from […]
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
18-Year-Old Kasi Johnson Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. According to state police, the driver of the Hyundai was traveling southbound. He failed to drive within the travel line and crashed in front of Nissan. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 18-year-old...
Comments / 5