Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Man killed after being struck in the head with brick, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in the south valley with an apparent head wound late Monday evening. Malik Price, 27, was arrested and charged with open murder after an investigation conducted by Metro police indicated that Price struck the man in the head with a brick. According to police, officers responded to […]
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide near south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a second early Tuesday morning homicide in the south valley. The homicide was reported at the 4200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Russell Road at around 2:40 a.m. No other details have been provided. A few hours earlier, a separate homicide was reported […]
KTNV

Driver, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer hospitalized after car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash on Monday morning. The officer was driving their marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision at 9:51 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of Harmon and Eastern avenues.
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
