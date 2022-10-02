Read full article on original website
competition is good
2d ago
Makes me laugh thinking of all the people on here last year saying Steelers sucked cause of Big Ben…. Haha like I said then, he’s better than anyone ever gave him credit for… Steelers would have a winning record with him right now…
D & L Brannon
3d ago
Time for Tomlin to go.Teams, players he inherited, the Steelers won. Once those player depart and Tomlin began building his team the Steelers no longer win!Speaks volumes about Tomlin as a coach!
IRISHMAN69
2d ago
I am still confused as to why they even signed Trubisky Pickett played pretty well from what the replays I was able to see. The Steelers are going to go through some rough stretches this season, however I think they should have been able to beat the jets and that was tough
