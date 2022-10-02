Read full article on original website
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott ‘Not Well Enough to Play' Against Rams, Will Stick With Cooper Rush
Jones:Prescott “not well enough to play” against Rams, will stick with Rush originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys will continue to ride the Cooper Rush train to Los Angeles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined 105.3 “The Fan” on Tuesday morning to confirm that Dak Prescott’s...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit
How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
Takk McKinley and Justin Hollins Tried to Fight on the Rams Sideline During 49ers Game
VIDEO: Rams players nearly fought on the sideline during 49ers loss.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing
WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You gotta do what you gotta do. And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
Cavs don't believe Evan Mobley will miss regular season time with ankle sprain
Mobley sprained his ankle Saturday as the team was running live 5-on-5 drills in practice when he went up to finish at the hoop and came down, landing on a teammate's foot.
