Seattle, WA

NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend

Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Parity Emerges as Dominant Theme

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor

Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London

Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit

How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

Each 2022 MLB Wild Card Game Start Info and How to Watch Them

MLB Wild Card weekend series start time, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s the best time of year for every baseball fan: October. This month means playoff baseball is finally here, and there will be even more of it in 2022 with the new expanded postseason format.
MLB

