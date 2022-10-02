Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
Related
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Parity Emerges as Dominant Theme
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
NBC Philadelphia
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
NBC Philadelphia
Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 4 – Detroit
How many fans thought the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit would combine for 93 points? With the Seahawks pulling out a 48-45 road win, there are plenty of Stud and Dud candidates. The Seattle Seahawks started off hot with an 11-play, 75-yard TD drive and never let off of the gas....
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, committing Wednesday; Washington Huskies emerge as favorites
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates, the nation's No. 2 shooting guard, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT. In August, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound playmaker released a top nine consisting of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas ...
NBC Philadelphia
Each 2022 MLB Wild Card Game Start Info and How to Watch Them
MLB Wild Card weekend series start time, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s the best time of year for every baseball fan: October. This month means playoff baseball is finally here, and there will be even more of it in 2022 with the new expanded postseason format.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Watch: Rams teammates Takk McKinley, Justin Hollins get into altercation
A couple of Los Angeles Rams defensive players got into an altercation on the sidelines during “Monday Night Football.”. During the fourth quarter of Monday’s game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers, ESPN showed a video of an incident that occurred between Justin Hollins and Takk McKinley.
Comments / 0