Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Foggy start to Wednesday, beautiful afternoon ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dense fog is an issue for many this morning, but another beautiful afternoon is ahead with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Dense fog is likely as you step out the door this morning, so please use caution on the road. We should start to clear out by mid-morning. Another beautiful afternoon is in store! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Sunshine the hallmark of a beautiful work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous work week continues on an absolutely beautiful Tuesday around the mountains...and there is plenty more where this came from as we head through this week. Tonight Through Tomorrow Night. Our sunny afternoon looks to become a clear night as high pressure remains in complete...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Pleasant weather continues, tracking our next cold front by Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the jacket before you head out the door! It is a chilly morning around the mountains, but the weather is looking fantastic by this afternoon. An awesome day is in store across the area! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs will be very refreshing in the mid-and-upper-60s.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
HAZARD, KY
#Lower 40s
wymt.com

Mountain Top 10 - October 3, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after seven weeks of action.
HAZARD, KY
WSAZ

Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off its 58th year Friday, celebrating the annual fall festival in Johnson County for the first time since 2019. Organizers say the previous two years off, due to COVID-19, were necessary but not ideal. So, returning for the 2022 season left them with questions about how the town-favorite weekend would unfold.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Weather
Environment
wymt.com

The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
CORBIN, KY
WSAZ

‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aleiah Beth Coleman is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Aleiah graduated from East Ridge High School with a 4.32 GPA. She was accepted into the Early College Academy as a sophomore, took college courses through Big Sandy Community and Technical College as a junior and senior and served as an usher during the graduation of the class of 2021.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Corbin kicks off first annual Dessert Week

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Corbin is on a sugar high never experienced before, as 11 restaurants are participating in the town’s first Dessert Week. Staff in each restaurant are bringing their best dessert forward, some even have multiple options. “We got quite a few, I think...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative. The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.
POWELL COUNTY, KY

