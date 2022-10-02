HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dense fog is an issue for many this morning, but another beautiful afternoon is ahead with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Dense fog is likely as you step out the door this morning, so please use caution on the road. We should start to clear out by mid-morning. Another beautiful afternoon is in store! We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

HAZARD, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO