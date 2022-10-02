Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Hosts Georgia Southern Thursday Night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team returns to Hoops Family Field with a two-match unbeaten streak on the line against the Georgia Southern Eagles. Kickoff on Thursday, October 6th will be at 7:00 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PROMOTIONS. Throwback!
herdzone.com
Jones Secures Top-10 Finish at Georgia State Invitational
DULUTH, Ga. – The Marshall University men's golf team finished action at the Georgia State Invitational on Tuesday with senior Tyler Jones finishing tied for 10th at the event. "Tyler wrapped up another great week with a top-10 finish," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said. "Ryan (Bilby)...
herdzone.com
Bilby, Jones in Top 20 after First Two Rounds at Georgia State Invitational
DULUTH, Ga. – The Marshall University men's golf team closed out the first two rounds at the Georgia State Invitational on Monday with senior Tyler Jones and sophomore Ryan Bilby finishing tied for 18th after the first 36 holes. "Tyler and Ryan got off to a good start today...
herdzone.com
McLatchey Finishes Tied for Second, Women’s Golf Fifth at Butler Fall Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marshall University women's golf team closed out the Butler Fall Classic on Tuesday in fifth as sophomore Emily McLatchey finished tied for second at the event. "I'm so unbelievably proud of Emily and the way she's been such a leader for us," Herd women's golf...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia
Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Downs Robert Morris
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (6-1-2) took down the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6-1), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia. "I got a little frustrated there at the end. We didn't really grab the game," Herd...
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Golf Tied for Fourth After Opening Two Rounds at Butler Fall Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marshall University women's golf team is tied for fourth as sophomore Emily McLatchey is tied for third after the first two rounds at the Butler Fall Classic on Monday. "I saw some good things today from each player," Herd women's golf head coach Brooke Burkhammer...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Gives Update on Arik Gilbert
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday that he was very proud of the work TE Arik Gilbert had been doing with the program. Kirby acknowledged that Gilbert went with the Bulldogs for the game at Missouri. The Marietta native did not dress for the No. 1 Bulldogs’ 26-22 win over the Tigers.
herdzone.com
Women’s Golf Set for Play at Butler Fall Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is back on the course at the Butler Fall Invitational in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning on Monday. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Indianapolis, Ind. Course: Highland Country Club (par-70...
Georgia stock report: Leaders emerge amid adversity, weaknesses become more obvious
Just who does this Georgia football team think it is?. First of all, what it’s not: the 2021 national championship Bulldogs — just as Coach Kirby Smart has been saying since last January. Forget all that ridiculous talk about this year’s team being on par or better than...
Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update on Jalen Carter
The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers. Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who left Saturday's ...
scoopotp.com
X-Golf Alpharetta To Open in Halcyon Forsyth
X-Golf, an an advanced golf simulator and sports bar, will open its first Georgia location at Halcyon in 2023. Golfers of all ages and skill levels can play on the world’s best courses while PGA pros offer tips to improve their skills. X-Golf will also feature a full bar with beer, cocktails and shareable appetizers.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more
While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Georgia Republicans and Democrats agree: Dobbins needs a new mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
thehypemagazine.com
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
