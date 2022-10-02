ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Hoyer suffers head injury. Bailey Zappe to finish the Patriots game against Packers

By Mark Daniels, The Providence Journal
Brian Hoyer ’s start in Green Bay didn’t last long.

The veteran quarterback was removed from Sunday's Patriots-Packers game following the team’s second series due to a head injury. Bailey Zappe took over and made his NFL debut in the third series. The fourth-round pick will finish this game as the Patriots ruled Hoyer out.

Hoyer and the offense put together an impressive first drive, which ended with a Nick Folk 37-yard field goal. On the second series, however, things went wrong.

Following a Jack Jones forced fumble and recovery, the offense had the ball over midfield. The Pats were pushed out of field goal range at 5:45 of the first quarter when Hoyer was sacked by Rashan Gary. The Pats lost eight yards on the play and Hoyer was immediately sent to the blue medical tent and then the locker room. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury and then ruled him out soon after.

Hoyer left the game completing 5-of-6 passes for 36 yards. When the Pats took the field next, Zappe took the field. Drafted with the 137th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots third-string quarterback has been inactive for all three games this season. He was active for the first time in his career on Sunday and then played in his first game.

This all happened due to Mac Jones missing this contest with a high ankle sprain .

Belichick: QB Mac Jones has made 'a lot of progress' with injured ankle; Patriots taking it 'day-by-day'

More: If Mac Jones is out for a long while, are the Patriots' postseason hopes dashed? It depends

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Brian Hoyer suffers head injury. Bailey Zappe to finish the Patriots game against Packers

