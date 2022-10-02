Read full article on original website
CU Boulder News & Events
Professor Colene Robinson and Josi McCauley ‘06 Honored at the Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative Annual Conference
Professor Colene Robinson, co-director of Colorado Law’s Clinical Program, and Josi McCauley ’06 each received awards at the 2022 Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative (OCR) Annual Conference, held on September 12 and 13. Professor Robinson was named the recipient of the Distinguished Contribution to the Practice...
CU Boulder News & Events
College names interim faculty director of Center of the American West
The College of Arts and Sciences has named an interim director to carry the Center of the American West into the future. CU Boulder history Professor Tom Zeiler will serve as interim faculty director of the Center of the American West, effective immediately. Zeiler was chair of the CU Boulder...
CU Boulder News & Events
Research & Innovation Week returns to campus Oct. 17–21
Additionally, several events aim to boost visibility to audiences beyond campus, such as the Boulder community, industry partners, the entrepreneurial ecosystem and more. Whether you are an undergraduate or graduate student, faculty, staff, partner of the university or a member of the broader community, you’re sure to discover new ways to engage with the world-class research, scholarship and creative work right here in your community.
CU Boulder News & Events
How to make the most of LGBTQ+ wellness resources on campus
Gender identity and sexuality have become increasingly nuanced. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to label your gender or sexuality for it to be valid. If you’re curious about your gender or sexuality and want support exploring these areas of your life, there are resources that can help. Here are a couple to check out.
CU Boulder News & Events
Few Surprises, and Fewer Optimists, in Economic Forecast
Survey of Colorado’s business leaders hits deeply negative territory, though experts reject characterizations of recession. . Optimism in Colorado’s business community is in short supply. The latest quarterly economic forecast from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder is the fourth-most pessimistic report...
CU Boulder News & Events
From the Provost and COO - Compensation updates
We are pleased to share with you a number of actions our campus and the CU system are taking to address compensation for our people. We recognize that inflation continues to impact all of you, and we want you to know that we are committed to supporting you. In the...
CU Boulder News & Events
5 must-attend Health and Wellness Summit presentations
You’re invited to join Health and Wellness Services to learn how fun and play can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. This free event is open to all CU Boulder students, staff and faculty. While there will be a number of presentations available at this year’s...
CU Boulder News & Events
10 things to do this week: Breakfast burritos, ‘Halloween’ screening, more
This week brings a pingpong tournament, career prep for first-years, intramural sports, sleep tips, CU soccer, first-generation support, a symphonic band concert and more. Get your week started with a yummy breakfast burrito! I Love Mondays is a weekly event that connects students and highlights university events and organizations. Pingpong...
CU Boulder News & Events
Constitution Day 2022
The Byron R. White Center for the Study of American Constitutional Law celebrated its eleventh annual Constitution Day Project this September. Each year, volunteers teach challenging constitutional questions in Colorado high schools to commemorate the 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution. This year’s Constitution Day curriculum covered the right to...
