Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny star as Seahawks beat Lions 48-45

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DETROIT — Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday.

The Seahawks (2-2) were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn’t set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance and Detroit’s unorganized defense on Rashaad Penny’s 36-yard touchdown run on a third-and-16, opening a 38-23 lead.

T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions and set career highs with 179 yards receiving and two touchdowns, the second of which helped the Lions (1-3) pull within three with 5:26 remaining.

Smith picked apart Detroit on the ensuing drive, which ended with Penny’s 41-yard touchdown run on third-and-5. Penny finished with 151 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Jared Goff’s fourth touchdown pass went to Justin Jackson with 1:06 left, cutting the deficit to three once again. The Lions’ comeback hopes ended when Seattle recovered the onside kick and Penny’s run converted a third-and-5 in their territory.

Smith finished 23 of 30 for 320 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly and a 2-yard pass to Noah Fant that gave the Seahawks a 15-point lead late in the first half. The veteran quarterback ran seven times for 49 yards, including an 8-yard score on his second drive.

Smith’s favorite target was DK Metcalf, who had seven catches for 149 yards and beat Jeff Okudah in at least two one-on-one situations after saying the cornerback wasn’t locking down anyone.

The Lions were led by their punt team in the first quarter that helped set up nine points, forcing Tyler Lockett to fumble on a return and pulling off a fake with Jack Fox throwing to convert a fourth down.

Detroit’s high-scoring offense was productive, but it could not overcome the team’s dismal defense that allowed the Seahawks to score more in one afternoon than they had combined in their three previous games.

Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards with four touchdowns and an interception on the first snap of the second half that Tariq Woolen returned 40 yards for a score that put Seattle up 31-15.

Jamaal Williams, carrying a heavier load with D’Andre Swift out with injuries, ran 19 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit kicker Dominik Eberle, filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in the first half that Goff made up for in the second half with 2-point conversions.

INJURIES

Seahawks: LB Darryl Johnson (ankle) was hurt during the game and did not return.

Lions: Quintez Ceophus (foot) left the game with an injury, another hit for a WR group that had starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark inactive due to ankle injuries. ... CB Amani Oruwariye went out late in the game with a neck injury.

Seahawks: Stay on the road to face New Orleans on Sunday.

Lions: Visit New England on Sunday and don’t play at home until Oct. 30 against Miami.

Mariners Wild Card games schedule released

After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
SEATTLE, WA
Fantasy Football Six-Pack: More bad news for Kyle Pitts

Look, we're not pretending to have all of the answers even one single answer around here, but we can maybe drop a few breadcrumbs. Here are six stats to help better understand the NFL and fantasy heading into Week 5 ... 116 - Josh Jacobs delivered 116 rushing yards after...
NFL
Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH

Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle’s backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever and probably the last...
SEATTLE, WA
