One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into House
Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a house Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of West State Street at approximately 8:30 Thursday morning after West Central Dispatch received a call from a resident who advised that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and their house.
wmay.com
New Riverton I-72 Truck Stop Opens
The long-awaited truck stop at the Interstate 72 Riverton exit is finally open. The TA truck stop had originally been scheduled to open in the spring, but various issues… including supply chain problems and difficulties in hiring and training staff… pushed that date back. In addition to fuel...
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident. Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried […]
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
wmay.com
Homes Temporarily Evacuated After Pipeline Fire Near Waverly
No injuries are reported after an early morning natural gas pipeline fire that forced the evacuation of some residents near Waverly in Morgan County. Crews were called to Panhandle Road just south of Waverly around 12:20am Monday for the reported fire on that pipeline, which is owned by Energy Transfer. Nearby residents were ordered to leave their homes until the pipeline could be shut off and the fire was extinguished. Those residents have all returned home.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Decatur police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
Police Investigate Death Of 27-Year-Old At Popular Lakeview Nightclub Berlin
LAKEVIEW — Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old who was found unresponsive at a popular Lakeview nightclub early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 4:42 a.m. at the Berlin nightclub on the 900 block of West Belmont. Police said the victim, a 27-year-old, was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
wmay.com
Springfield Police Still Testing Bola Wraps; County Jail Considers Using Them
Springfield police have acquired some new devices that could provide an alternative to tasers as a non-lethal way to restrain criminal suspects. But the department is still testing the devices and has not yet deployed them on the street. Bola wraps are described as a “non-pain compliance device” that shoots...
wlds.com
Auburn Residents Under Water Use Restrictions Till Further Notice
Residents in the Greater Auburn area are being asked to conserve water due to what officials are calling a major water break in the Otter Lake system. According to an announcement this afternoon, City of Auburn employees are assisting the Otter Lake Water Commission to repair a 16” transmission line that feeds several towns.
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
wmay.com
Springfield Leads All Other Illinois Cities In Video Gambling
Springfield is the number one city in the state… when it comes to video gambling terminals and the money they generate. A new state report for the fiscal year that ended June 30th shows Springfield with 757 gaming terminals… far above Rockford, in second place with 537. Those terminals generated nearly $48 million in wagers, producing tax revenue of more than $14 million. Of that, $12 million went to the state, and $2.4 million went to city government.
Illinois man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He […]
Following in his footsteps: Brother of fallen ISP officer sworn in as new trooper
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Nick McMillen is two weeks into the job. The new Illinois State Police trooper is fresh out of the academy, where he was his cadet class president. He asked his class to do one thing. “Always live up to the standards of the ISP. Integrity, service and pride are not just things […]
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
1470 WMBD
FOP: Fulton County man should never have caused drug-related crime in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man faces a host of charges following a police chase last week in Farmington, and a state organization says it could have been prevented. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says had a Fulton County judge not let Ryan Kinnamon, 35 of Lewistown, out on a personal recognizance bond earlier this year, Kinnamon wouldn’t allegedly have caused the chase in Bartonville last week.
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
