No injuries are reported after an early morning natural gas pipeline fire that forced the evacuation of some residents near Waverly in Morgan County. Crews were called to Panhandle Road just south of Waverly around 12:20am Monday for the reported fire on that pipeline, which is owned by Energy Transfer. Nearby residents were ordered to leave their homes until the pipeline could be shut off and the fire was extinguished. Those residents have all returned home.

WAVERLY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO