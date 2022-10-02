Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings lose to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2: Game thread replay
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (2-2-0) at Pittsburgh Penguins (1-3-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
NHL
Red Wings announce updated start times
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
Detroit News
Red Wings shift 20 home games to 7 p.m. start
Detroit − The Red Wings are going to be starting − and finishing − games a little earlier this season. The Red Wings announced Monday updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the regular season now will feature 7 p.m. start times. “Based on feedback...
Detroit Red Wings play most of their regulars, fall to Penguins, 3-2, in preseason
Past the halfway point of exhibition season, the Detroit Red Wings used the lineup that in large part projects to be the one introduced when they open the season in 10 days. Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars was marked the first time the Wings were playing after a complete day off since training camp began. It was a good test, too, as the Penguins brought a lineup that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’
DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
markerzone.com
CANADIENS GET TRIO OF PLAYERS BACK FROM INJURY FOR MONDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO, SUZUKI RETURNS TUESDAY
The Montreal Canadiens skated on Monday morning ahead of their game at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As training camp winds down, each pre-season game roster will look more and more like the opening night lineup and that will be the case with the Canadiens on Monday as they get a trio of players back from injury.
Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches
The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
NHL
Caps Take on Wings at Cap One
After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
Yardbarker
Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck to entry-level contract
Owen Beck has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Beck becomes the third 2022 draft pick to sign a deal with the Canadiens this season, joining first-round picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar. Beck, drafted 33rd overall this summer, has managed to stick with the Canadiens after...
