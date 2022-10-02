ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NHL

Red Wings announce updated start times

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
Detroit News

Red Wings shift 20 home games to 7 p.m. start

Detroit − The Red Wings are going to be starting − and finishing − games a little earlier this season. The Red Wings announced Monday updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the regular season now will feature 7 p.m. start times. “Based on feedback...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings play most of their regulars, fall to Penguins, 3-2, in preseason

Past the halfway point of exhibition season, the Detroit Red Wings used the lineup that in large part projects to be the one introduced when they open the season in 10 days. Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars was marked the first time the Wings were playing after a complete day off since training camp began. It was a good test, too, as the Penguins brought a lineup that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Boston Township, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’

DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday

Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes add 2 former NHL players as development coaches

The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that they are adding Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz to the team as development coaches. Both come with NHL experience, as does director of player development Lee Stempniak — who will oversee the two hires. Foster, 40, played defenseman for seven NHL franchises across...
NHL
NHL

Caps Take on Wings at Cap One

After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
Yardbarker

Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck to entry-level contract

Owen Beck has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Beck becomes the third 2022 draft pick to sign a deal with the Canadiens this season, joining first-round picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar. Beck, drafted 33rd overall this summer, has managed to stick with the Canadiens after...
NHL

