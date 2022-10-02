ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End

The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Astros start season at home against the Phillies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Boston, TX
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Houston, TX
Sports
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Bats Go Silent. Three Phils Homers Enough to Doom Astros 3-0

Three solo homers were all the Phillies would need to beat an Astros team overpowered by Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia bullpen. Kyle Shwarber took Astros starter Lance McCullers yard on the first pitch of the game to give the Phillies a lead they would never relinquish. McCullers would not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Astros

Philadelphia Phillies (87-73, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (104-56, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Phillies +169; over/under is 7 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Vidal Brujan promoted, leading off Monday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays utility option Vidal Brujan is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays optioned fellow utility option Miles Mastrobuoni down to Triple-A on Monday and recalled Brujan in a corresponding move. Brujan will start on second base and bat leadoff in Monday's matchup.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#Rbi
FOX Sports

Rays try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (86-75, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Tampa Bay Times

Rays bring back Vidal Brujan, Kevin Herget

BOSTON — The Rays open their final regular-season series tonight at Fenway Park, still playing for seeding in the three-team American League wild-card field and information to make final roster decisions. They made a series of roster moves ahead of the game, bringing up infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan, who could...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ESPN

Astros and Phillies meet in series rubber match

LINE: Astros -186, Phillies +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Houston has gone 54-26 in home games and 105-56 overall. The Astros are 66-19 in games when they record at least eight...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy