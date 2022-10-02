Read full article on original website
WTAX
Trick or Treat hours announced
The City of Springfield announces Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
wlds.com
Main Street Fundfest Concert Moved up This Weekend Due to Cold Weather in Forecast
A first-ever event to help fund the downtown concert series in Jacksonville is kicking off a little earlier than planned. The first ever Jacksonville Main Street Fund-Fest is this Saturday. This new event is a fundraiser to help continue the Downtown Concert Series in 2023. Captain Geech and the Shrimp...
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
capitolwolf.com
Mike Zimmers: 1949-2022
A longtime community leader has passed away. District 186 school board member Mike Zimmers died in his sleep this morning, just sixteen days before what would have been his 73-rd birthday. Here is a statement from Springfield Public Schools:. Mike was a person that everyone wanted to be around, his...
WAND TV
Driver taken to the hospital after crash in front of CWLP in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a crash in front of City Water, Light and Power in Springfield Wednesday morning. WAND was at the scene shortly after the accident occurred on E. Lake Shore Dr. Crews removed a driver from the truck after it crashed. The driver...
nowdecatur.com
Halloween Spooktacular Creeping Up on Lincoln Square Theater October 29
October 3, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host a Halloween Spooktacular party at the Lincoln Square Theater on October 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This event, sponsored by Neuhoff Media, includes food, music, a costume contest, raffles and more fun activities. Admission is $30 per person, which includes one free beer/soda, a Del’s caramel apple gift card, a Spooktacular pin and access to all of the fun at the party.
capitolwolf.com
Crash in front of CWLP
Firefighters were called out for a crash in front of City Water, Light and Power in Springfield this morning. The accident occurred on E. Lake Shore Dr. Crews had to remove a driver from their truck. The driver was taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under...
capitolwolf.com
Fire at Riverton recyling plant
A fire at a recycling plant in Riverton prompted a response from Springfield, Riverton, Dawson and Sherman fire fighters. It happened Tuesday at the SIC Recycling Center where authorities say a conveyor belt caught fire. It took about 20 minutes to knock out the fire and fire officials say no...
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
capitolwolf.com
Lopez goes free
He defrauded clients and family members of more than $1.5 million dollars and now, after serving a mere fraction of his 11 year prison sentence, Adam Lopez is a free man. The 39 year old Lopez, a former Springfield financial agent, District 186 school board president, and unsuccessful candidate for the US Congress, was released from Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday.
newschannel20.com
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
daystech.org
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
capitolwolf.com
Teacher talks
The president of the teachers’ union says an all-day bargaining session Tuesday resulted in some progress. Springfield Education Association president Aaron Graves says that’s attributed to his union members. ore contract talks are expected next week. Just before the start of school, SEA members voted down a tentative...
WAND TV
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
