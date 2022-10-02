Read full article on original website
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
Aaron Rodgers: This way of winning is not sustainable
The Packers got a win on Sunday when Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal in overtime, but the postgame mood was not a totally celebratory one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating in a half in his career in the first half of Sunday’s game...
Saquon Barkley: When I saw Tyrod Taylor go down, I realized I was up next at QB
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the...
Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing
The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL power rankings: Eagles should be No. 1, and yet...
We're four weeks into the NFL season and there's only one undefeated team left standing. That should make the first entry of this week's power rankings pretty easy, right? You'd think, and yet...!. It seems the majority, but not the entirety, of national football analysts are buying the Eagles as...
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play
Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs. However, upon further review, Doubs failed to hold on to the ball as he hit the ground.
Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
Cooper Rush does something no one has ever done
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush may not create a controversy in Dallas, but he has made some history. According to he NFL, Rush is the first quarterback in NFL to win each of his first four career starts with a passer rating of 90 or higher in each of the four wins.
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
With Sam Darnold eligible to return, Matt Rhule doesn’t have any thoughts about a possible QB change
The Panthers offense was unsightly for the majority of Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and the potential for a change at the unit’s key position was a topic of conversation at head coach Matt Rhule’s postgame press conference. Baker Mayfield had a number of passes batted...
