Marion County, FL

Matthew C. Woodruff

Celebrate Pride in the Square.

Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights AdviniaCare

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends, we tell you about a new memory care facility coming to Ocala. All that and more on this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Watch hosts National Night Out tonight

A chance to shake hands, a chance to thank first responders, a chance to see your child or grandchild sit in a fire truck. All of this is possible at tonight’s National Night Out event in The Villages. Community Watch is hosting its annual National Night Out event from...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Greater Gainesville Chamber of commerce showed off their gator pride by hosting a tailgate party at Sunday’s game

Before the gators took the field against the Eastern Washington Eagles, employees passed out sports bags and stickers to fans. The company supports 1,300 hundred businesses in the greater Gainesville area. The CEO Eric Godet said he wanted to show residents and visitors that the company is there to create economic growth for Gainesville Businesses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala

Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL

