WCJB
Gainesville Tex-Mex restaurant hosting fundraiser for rare disease
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re a Tex-Mex fan, you can fill your belly and give to a good cause. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio about a Gainesville restaurant partnering to raise funds for a rare disease.
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
WCJB
Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights AdviniaCare
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Alzheimer’s Awareness Month ends, we tell you about a new memory care facility coming to Ocala. All that and more on this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
Villages Daily Sun
Watch hosts National Night Out tonight
A chance to shake hands, a chance to thank first responders, a chance to see your child or grandchild sit in a fire truck. All of this is possible at tonight’s National Night Out event in The Villages. Community Watch is hosting its annual National Night Out event from...
WCJB
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Greater Gainesville Chamber of commerce showed off their gator pride by hosting a tailgate party at Sunday’s game
Before the gators took the field against the Eastern Washington Eagles, employees passed out sports bags and stickers to fans. The company supports 1,300 hundred businesses in the greater Gainesville area. The CEO Eric Godet said he wanted to show residents and visitors that the company is there to create economic growth for Gainesville Businesses.
WCJB
Santa Fe, Florida Gateway colleges collect supplies for SW Florida college employees devastated by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College and Santa Fe College are collecting supplies to help Southwest Florida college employees recover from Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, both schools are collecting everything from toothpaste, to pet food to send to a sister school in Sarasota. At least 50 employees at...
WCJB
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
WCJB
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
WCJB
Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police host their national night out Tuesday evening. It starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Officials say to bring cash for food vendors. Two public meetings are open for Ocala residents who want to learn more about redistricting. It’s at...
WCJB
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
WCJB
Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit UF Health Children’s Hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lyle and UF President Kent Fuchs will visit young patients at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Lyle is a beloved character children’s book Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Lyle will be voiced by Shawn Mendes in the upcoming live action/CGI film. They will visit...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies join Hurricane Ian relief efforts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, ASO was requested by the Florida Sheriff’s Association to deploy down south for hurricane relief. A team of 11 deputies headed to Charlotte County. “We may be the next ones that need help”, said lieutenant Joe Vangorder. “We were pretty fortunate during this...
ocala-news.com
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Body weight exercises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall has the perfect weather to go outside and start a workout. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn a few different body weight exercises.
