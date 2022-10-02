ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans

The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
PITTSBURGH, PA

