Liz Truss has promised that legislation will be written up to ensure that "no European judge can overrule us" as the government takes "decisive action" to strengthen the UK's borders. In a nod to Suella Braverman, the prime minister said the "brilliant" home secretary would bring such legislation forward, but she did not, however, elaborate on what exactly it will be. Speaking during her first Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also said the government would be " beefing up our border force" and "expanding the Rwanda scheme."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO