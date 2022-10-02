Read full article on original website
Liz Truss promises legislation to ‘make sure no European judge can overrule us’
Liz Truss has promised that legislation will be written up to ensure that "no European judge can overrule us" as the government takes "decisive action" to strengthen the UK's borders. In a nod to Suella Braverman, the prime minister said the "brilliant" home secretary would bring such legislation forward, but she did not, however, elaborate on what exactly it will be. Speaking during her first Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also said the government would be " beefing up our border force" and "expanding the Rwanda scheme."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons
Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss’ government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages, and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
Rupa Huq has Labour whip suspended after Kwarteng comments
A Labour MP has had the party whip suspended after she was accused of making a “racist” comment by claiming that the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was “superficially” black. Rupa Huq, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a...
UK's Truss says 'no shame' in climbdown amid Tory tensions
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Tuesday she felt "no shame" and vowed to press on with unpopular economic reforms despite lurching into a self-inflicted crisis just a month into her term. - Budget confusion - Truss and Kwarteng were widely reported as bringing forward a major debt reduction plan to later this month, having insisted previously that it would only come on November 23.
Truss and Kwarteng face Commons bid to dock their pay over ‘gross mismanagement’
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are facing a parliamentary bid to dock their pay following their “gross mismanagement” of the economy.The Liberal Democrats plan to table a censure motion in the House of Commons calling for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to lose half of their additional salaries paid as part of their roles in Government.Ms Truss would be expected to lose almost £38,000 and Mr Kwarteng around £33,750 under the proposal, according to recent data.The basic annual salary for an MP is £84,144 and those in Government positions receive an additional salary – the latter of which the...
Liz Truss says she’s the first PM to have attended comprehensive school
Liz Truss said she is the first prime minister to have attended comprehensive school in her Conservative Party conference speech.During her speech at the party conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also shared her memories of low growth while growing up in Leeds and Paisley, and continued to push her tax-cutting agenda.To applause, Ms Truss told Conservative Party members: “I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school.”Other prime ministers have attended state schools however. Labour former prime minister Mr Brown attended Kirkcaldy High School, now a comprehensive in Fife.Mr Brown...
Hundreds protest in Birmingham as Tory conference begins
Hundreds of protesters have demonstrated in the centre of Birmingham as the Conservative Party conference begins in the city. They have been highlighting issues including the cost of living and rising energy costs. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg had to be escorted across Victoria Square as protesters booed him. Prime Minister...
'There is no precedent': Nadine Dorries rebukes Truss's desire to scrap Johnson policies
Nadine Dorries has criticised Liz Truss for the prime minister's desire to scrap policies from Boris Johnson's premiership.Ms Truss has rolled back policies such as the privatisation of Channel 4, of which the former culture secretary was a significant backer.Ms Dorries, who supported Ms Truss in the leadership election, tweeted calling for a general election."To remove [Johnson's] policies, [this] does not fit with what is expected of a democratic state. It doesn't send out a good signal... In our unwritten constitution there is no precedent for this," Ms Dorries told LBC.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
Tories facing ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead after disastrous mini-Budget
A new poll has given Labour a 25-point lead over the Conservatives, setting Liz Truss on track for a “wipe-out” at the next general election.The survey by Savanta ComRes is the latest in a string of polls showing a collapse in support for the Tories in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.The pollster said that the Labour lead was the biggest ever recorded by the company and could leave the Tories out of power for a generation.It would probably result in a comfortable three-figure majority for Sir Keir Starmer’s party if borne out at the election expected in...
Truss heckled as she delivers first conference speech as Tory leader
Liz Truss’s first conference speech as Tory leader was interrupted by heckling as she battled to unite her party.She promised to steer the country through the “tempest” and “get Britain moving”.Protesters holding a flag which read “who voted for this?” were ejected from the hall after disrupting the speech.The Prime Minister has endured a bruising conference after just a month in the job, with a U-turn over a totemic tax policy and dissent within her Cabinet, and heckling during her speech illustrated the level of discontent.She sought to rally Conservative activists behind her vision of a Government wholly committed to...
Liz Truss sparks furious backlash with broadside against ‘anti-growth coalition’
Liz Truss has sparked a furious backlash after blaming the UK’s economic woes on a supposed “anti-growth coalition” of opposition parties, trade unions, think tanks, environmentalists and opponents of Brexit.Countryside campaigners the CPRE said the prime minister’s “disingenuous and misleading” broadside presented a “false choice between the economy and the environment”, ignoring real concerns over the threat posed to rural communities by fracking and the loosening of planning regulations.Ms Truss’s comments, in a keynote address to her first Conservative conference as PM, were also branded “Orwellian” by Tory former cabinet minister Stephen Dorrell, who said the hit to growth...
Liz Truss rails against ‘anti-growth coalition’ including speech hecklers
Liz Truss launched a blistering attack on what she called the “anti-growth coalition”, a group of “enemies of enterprise” in which she included the protesters who disrupted her Tory conference speech.The Prime Minister railed against those she accused of trying to hold back her pro-growth agenda, including Labour, “militant” unions, “Brexit deniers,” Extinction Rebellion and “some of the people we had in the hall earlier”.Downing Street did not rule out that Jamie Oliver and independent think tanks were also part of the list of enemies.They prefer talking on Twitter to taking tough decisionsLiz TrussMs Truss was accused by some of...
Has Liz Truss done enough to save herself? Our panel’s verdict | Mick Lynch and others
The prime minister addressed the Tory conference as leader for the first time. What are the chances that it could be her last?
Liz Truss speech: PM to say disruption will be worth it for growth
Liz Truss will use her set-piece Tory conference speech to explain why she thinks the "disruption" caused by her economic policies will be worth it. "Everyone will benefit" from the economic growth produced by her tax-cutting plan, the PM will claim. After a bruising conference marked by U-turns and internal...
Chancellor to address Tory conference after tax U-turn
Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski says he is "disappointed" that the chancellor has abandoned the plan to abolish the top rate of income tax, but he was confident the mini budget would now have the support of MPs. “I think he should have continued with it," the MP for Shrewsbury and...
Truss still needs to win over both markets and MPs
The prime minister's acknowledgement that the mini-budget was handled inadequately is an important message not just to her restive political colleagues gathering in Birmingham, but to the markets. It is also an implicit admission that there was a connection between the spike in government borrowing costs, the initial crash in...
Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future
UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
Tory MP confuses Liz Truss with Theresa May after prime minister’s conference speech
Lee Anderson appeared to get Liz Truss confused with Theresa May as he reacted to the prime minister’s speech at Conservative Party conference.The Tory MP praised Ms Truss’s ability to appeal to “Red Wall” voters but incorrectly called her “Theresa May” as he did it.“Look, it’s the Red Wall for a reason, we had Brexit, we had Boris [Johnson] we had [Jeremy] Corbyn three years ago, now we’ve got Theresa May, it’s a different ball game altogether,” Mr Anderson said, before being corrected.“My mistake,” he added, laughing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoilLiz Truss vows to get Britain ‘through the tempest’ amid ‘stormy days’ for nationPhotojournalist dragged from Tory party conference floor by security
Fresh confusion as foreign secretary can’t say when Kwarteng fiscal plan will come
Foreign secretary James Cleverly has admitted he cannot say when the Liz Truss government would reveal its fiscal plan aimed at reassuring the panicking markets.Following a day of confusion over whether the plan might be brought forward, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said he had not shifted plans for his announcement on 23 November.But asked if 23 November was the right date, Mr Cleverly told GB News: “I can’t confirm exactly what the date is, the chancellor will do so.”He added: “But the process for calculating the balance between money coming in and money coming out, about tax and about expenditure,...
