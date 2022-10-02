ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions' defense in loss to Seahawks leaves fans baffled. And that's saying something

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Lions entered Sunday's game without D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, arguably their two best offensive players.

And despite entering the game at home against the Seattle Seahawks, who averaged 15.7 points per game in the first three contests of 2022, people may have wondered how the Lions would be able to score.

But 378 yards passing and four touchdowns from Jared Goff later, along with 108 yards rushing and two scores from Jamaal Williams, the Lions' offense didn't miss a beat.

The defense, however, missed all day long.

CARLOS MONARREZ:Lions will need to spend big (on draft picks, free agents) to fix putrid defense

SHAWN WINDSOR:Will the pain ever stop with these Lions? Hard to see it after loss to lowly Seattle

Seattle QB Geno Smith had 320 yards passing and two touchdowns, Rashaad Penny had 151 yards rushing and two more scores and the Seahawks dropped the Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.

Lions fans, who already understand the defense is far from great, still couldn't believe it.

