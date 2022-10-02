Cincinnati Reds complete winless road trip with blowout loss to Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO – The Cincinnati Reds are playing October baseball, but nobody imagined it would be so unwatchable.

Chase Anderson was chased out of the game after facing seven batters and recording only one out in his final start of the season Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Reds trailed by five runs at the end of the first inning.

The Reds went winless on their six-game road trip, concluding their last road series of the season with an 8-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Reds’ offense, which hasn’t scored more than three runs in a game since Sept. 21, totaled 10 runs in the six road games against Pittsburgh Pirates and Cubs pitching .

"Shoot, that can’t happen out there," Anderson said. "After losing two games, you want to come out there and be that stopper. I’ve done it before in my career a lot. I wanted to go out there, provide innings for the team and give us a chance to win. I didn’t do that."

Sunday’s game felt over shortly after it started. Anderson allowed the first four batters to reach base through a double, hit batter and two walks. After a run scored on an attempted double play, Anderson surrendered an RBI single and a walk.

Seven batters, a three-run deficit, 37 pitches and the Reds were already reaching into their bullpen. Reliever Fernando Cruz entered with the bases loaded and one out, and he gave up a two-run single to his second batter, Nelson Velázquez.

"Chase felt terrible," Reds Manager David Bell said. "He wants to do his absolute best to give us every chance to win. He just didn’t have it today. I don’t know how else to say it. He didn’t have it, couldn’t find it. I mean if there is any good that came out of it, we got him out of there in the first. Maybe there is a chance he pitches an inning or something to finish the season on a strong note."

If three runs has been a tough ask for the Reds’ offense lately, a five-run deficit seemed like climbing Everest. The Reds left two runners on base in each of the first two innings, and they didn’t score their first run until Jonathan India dropped a jamshot RBI single into shallow right field in the seventh inning.

The Reds have a 4-19 record in their 23 games, nearly matching their horrendous 3-22 start to the season. They’ll enter their final homestand of the season, three games against the Cubs at Great American Ball Park, with a 60-99 record.

"It has been a tough road trip," Bell said. "It has been a tough stretch. We are looking forward to getting home. It would be great to just finish strong."

There has been only one 100-loss team in franchise history (1982) and that was 40 years ago. There have been only three Reds teams who produced a worse winning percentage than this year’s club, and they all came before the start of World War II.

The roster teardown, a result of Bob Castellini and the ownership group's desire to cut player payroll, started during the offseason and was complete by the trade deadline. The aftermath is a lineup without much thump and a pitching staff light on depth. Due to injuries, there are only three players on the active 28-man roster – Donovan Solano, Kyle Farmer and Luis Cessa – on salaries above $1 million.

Anderson, who permitted five runs in one-third of an inning Sunday, was a reliever in Tampa Bay’s organization before the Reds added him to their rotation. He performed well in September, reuniting with pitching coach Derek Johnson, but his addition was part of the depth issues following the trade deadline.

One bad start doesn't make a season, and Anderson hopes he'll have an opportunity to return to the Reds after reaching free agency this offseason.

"I believe in this group of guys and what this team is trying to do, trying to build a competitive team for next year and the year after that," Anderson said. "I would love to be a part of it. I’ve made public that I really feel at home here. The staff has been great and I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Hopefully, that continues next year.”

This is the ugly side of the rebuilding process, which has been all too common since the Reds’ playoff run between 2010-13. They’re now a season-low 39 games below .500. An improved farm system may provide hope for the future, but it doesn’t add much solace at the end of a disappointing season.

The Reds were outscored 32-10 on their road trip against the Cubs and Pirates, two teams that are well out of the playoff race. Following Pittsburgh's win in St. Louis on Sunday, the Reds dropped into last place in the National League Central.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds complete winless road trip with blowout loss to Chicago Cubs