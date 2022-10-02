ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds complete winless road trip with blowout loss to Chicago Cubs

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – The Cincinnati Reds are playing October baseball, but nobody imagined it would be so unwatchable.

Chase Anderson was chased out of the game after facing seven batters and recording only one out in his final start of the season Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Reds trailed by five runs at the end of the first inning.

The Reds went winless on their six-game road trip, concluding their last road series of the season with an 8-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Reds’ offense, which hasn’t scored more than three runs in a game since Sept. 21, totaled 10 runs in the six road games against Pittsburgh Pirates and Cubs pitching .

"Shoot, that can’t happen out there," Anderson said. "After losing two games, you want to come out there and be that stopper. I’ve done it before in my career a lot. I wanted to go out there, provide innings for the team and give us a chance to win. I didn’t do that."

Reds, Guardians on different paths As Reds near 100 losses, Cleveland Guardians avoid rebuild on path to division title

Reds getting relievers back in 2023 With injured relievers returning, Cincinnati Reds believe bullpen will improve in 2023

Reds offseason teardown update RedsXtra: Evaluating the Cincinnati Reds' offseason moves before their rough 2022 season

Sunday’s game felt over shortly after it started. Anderson allowed the first four batters to reach base through a double, hit batter and two walks. After a run scored on an attempted double play, Anderson surrendered an RBI single and a walk.

Seven batters, a three-run deficit, 37 pitches and the Reds were already reaching into their bullpen. Reliever Fernando Cruz entered with the bases loaded and one out, and he gave up a two-run single to his second batter, Nelson Velázquez.

"Chase felt terrible," Reds Manager David Bell said. "He wants to do his absolute best to give us every chance to win. He just didn’t have it today. I don’t know how else to say it. He didn’t have it, couldn’t find it. I mean if there is any good that came out of it, we got him out of there in the first. Maybe there is a chance he pitches an inning or something to finish the season on a strong note."

If three runs has been a tough ask for the Reds’ offense lately, a five-run deficit seemed like climbing Everest. The Reds left two runners on base in each of the first two innings, and they didn’t score their first run until Jonathan India dropped a jamshot RBI single into shallow right field in the seventh inning.

The Reds have a 4-19 record in their 23 games, nearly matching their horrendous 3-22 start to the season. They’ll enter their final homestand of the season, three games against the Cubs at Great American Ball Park, with a 60-99 record.

"It has been a tough road trip," Bell said. "It has been a tough stretch. We are looking forward to getting home. It would be great to just finish strong."

There has been only one 100-loss team in franchise history (1982) and that was 40 years ago. There have been only three Reds teams who produced a worse winning percentage than this year’s club, and they all came before the start of World War II.

The roster teardown, a result of Bob Castellini and the ownership group's desire to cut player payroll, started during the offseason and was complete by the trade deadline. The aftermath is a lineup without much thump and a pitching staff light on depth. Due to injuries, there are only three players on the active 28-man roster – Donovan Solano, Kyle Farmer and Luis Cessa – on salaries above $1 million.

Anderson, who permitted five runs in one-third of an inning Sunday, was a reliever in Tampa Bay’s organization before the Reds added him to their rotation. He performed well in September, reuniting with pitching coach Derek Johnson, but his addition was part of the depth issues following the trade deadline.

One bad start doesn't make a season, and Anderson hopes he'll have an opportunity to return to the Reds after reaching free agency this offseason.

"I believe in this group of guys and what this team is trying to do, trying to build a competitive team for next year and the year after that," Anderson said. "I would love to be a part of it. I’ve made public that I really feel at home here. The staff has been great and I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Hopefully, that continues next year.”

This is the ugly side of the rebuilding process, which has been all too common since the Reds’ playoff run between 2010-13. They’re now a season-low 39 games below .500. An improved farm system may provide hope for the future, but it doesn’t add much solace at the end of a disappointing season.

The Reds were outscored 32-10 on their road trip against the Cubs and Pirates, two teams that are well out of the playoff race. Following Pittsburgh's win in St. Louis on Sunday, the Reds dropped into last place in the National League Central.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds complete winless road trip with blowout loss to Chicago Cubs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley says replacing Joe Nuxhall was simply 'keeping the seat warm'

Jeff Brantley loved the Cincinnati Reds long before he was a pitcher for the team and even longer before he he started calling games in the team's broadcast booth. When Brantley was growing up in Alabama, he and his dad would listen to famed Reds' broadcasters Joe Nuxhall and Marty Brennaman calling the games while sitting in the family car, coasting up and down the driveway – it was the only way to get decent reception.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Guardians beat Royals, 5-3; Cal Quantrill extends winning streak to 11 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Even the state of limbo can’t stop the streak. The Guardians have been stuck in limbo since clinching the AL Central on Sept. 25 against Texas at Globe Life Field. Nine games to prepare for Friday and the start of their three-game wild card series, which will be against Tampa Bay after Seattle clinched the second wild card spot by beating Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night and the Rays lost a rain-shortened game against Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
dodgerblue.com

Joey Gallo Named To Dodgers Postseason Roster For 2022 NLDS

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed what appeared a likely outcome when he revealed Joey Gallo will be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the 2022 National League Division Series. The Dodgers postseason roster does not need to be made official until the morning of Game 1 of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

And early look at the Cubs and the 2023 MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs have had a much stronger season than many expected when the 2022 regular season began. The Cubs are nowhere near .500, let alone a contender to play postseason baseball. However, they will not lose 100 games, which should be considered a small success. Cubs fans largely have...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Anderson
Person
Luis Cessa
Person
Donovan Solano
numberfire.com

Mike Siani moving to Reds' dugout Monday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani is not in the starting lineup on Monday against right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs. TJ Friedl will move to center field in place of Siani while Aristides Aquino enters the order to play right field and hit seventh. Aquino has a $2,200 salary...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series

Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Cleveland Guardians#The Cincinnati Reds
FOX Sports

Rockies visit the Dodgers in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -374, Rockies +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Colorado Rockies. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy