foxla.com
California to include fentanyl testing in ER screening
SB-864, titled “Tyler’s Law,” says if a provider chooses to do a urine drug screen test, fentanyl will be automatically included in that test. The law would ensure the hospital provides testing access and capability. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
Man convicted in student visa fraud scheme that helped 'wealthy Chinese nationals' get into U.S., DOJ says
LOS ANGELES - A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud, including imposter test takers, essay ghostwriters and fake transcript sellers.
Metro rides are free Wednesday for California Clean Air Day
LOS ANGELES - Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for California Clean Air Day. California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit. ``The best way for residents of Los...
California inflation relief checks coming out this week: Find out if you're eligible
LOS ANGELES - Millions of California taxpayers will be receiving a one-time Middle Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050 in the coming days. Starting Oct. 7, those eligible will begin to receive the inflation relief payments. How much you receive will be based on your income, residency, filing status, and household size.
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
These California taco shops ranked best in US, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - National Taco Day is Tuesday, October 4. Even better, apparently the top three spots to get your taco cravings satisfied are right here in Southern California. Yelp released its Top 100 Tacos list in celebration of the holiday, with Yelpers revealing the top taco restaurant in San Diego, and two Los Angeles restaurants following behind to take the second and third spots in the rankings.
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning
A second earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning. This one was a 3.1-magnitude near the Banning area.
