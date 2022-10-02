ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

California to include fentanyl testing in ER screening

SB-864, titled “Tyler’s Law,” says if a provider chooses to do a urine drug screen test, fentanyl will be automatically included in that test. The law would ensure the hospital provides testing access and capability. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
foxla.com

These California taco shops ranked best in US, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - National Taco Day is Tuesday, October 4. Even better, apparently the top three spots to get your taco cravings satisfied are right here in Southern California. Yelp released its Top 100 Tacos list in celebration of the holiday, with Yelpers revealing the top taco restaurant in San Diego, and two Los Angeles restaurants following behind to take the second and third spots in the rankings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
