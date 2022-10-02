ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police investigating after quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth leaves 4 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth that left four dead on Friday night. A spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department said that on Oct. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, officers found four victims inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The fourth victim did not survive and died at the hospital.Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that involved drugs. Multiple weapons used in the shooting were found at the scene and have been seized by police.No suspects have been named so far, but witnesses reported that at least one was seen driving away in a grey Dodge Challenger. The investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police ask public for info on woman found dead in woods last year

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas police department is asking the public for help with a case involving a woman found dead in the woods last year.On Feb. 12, 2022, Ashley Moore, 43, was found dead in the woods in the 8100 block of Clark Road. Police believe Moore was murdered and are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Chaney at (214) 283-4804 or via email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. They can be reached at (214) 373-TIPS at any time.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Carrollton, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians. Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway. Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Double Murder#House Fire#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Woman Fatally Shot on Sidewalk

A woman died on Monday after she was shot on a sidewalk in South Dallas, Dallas police announced. At approximately 7:40 p.m. on October 3, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue, close to Lawhon Street. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been shot multiple times.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

AMBER Alert canceled after 2 Midlothian kids found safe

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The AMBER Alert for two kids out of Midlothian has been canceled. Late Friday evening, Midlothian police said 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old- Tristan Welch were found out of state in Missouri and are safe. Earlier in the day, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said their parents,...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy