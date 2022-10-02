ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett

Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver

Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery

Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe

Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps

Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week

Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time

Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice

Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale

Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team

Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

No. 6 USC welcomes test from Washington State

No. 6 Southern California looks to match its best start since 2006 when it welcomes Pac-12 counterpart Washington State to Los Angeles on Saturday. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained perfect in the Lincoln Riley era - at least, in terms of record - with a 42-25 defeat of sputtering Arizona State last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury

Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time

Washington (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but he still needs more time to rehab, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture at the beginning of August and has remained sidelined since. There hasn't been any reports of a setback, so the wideout appears on track with his rehab, but he simply just needs more time to recover from a serious injury. In his absence, Noah Brown has emerged as a solid secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, while Michael Gallup (knee) is working his way back to full strength after making his season debut in Week 4.
NFL

