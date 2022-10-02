Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
A Massive Fight Broke Out in the Ladies Room During The Cowboys Win on Sunday
So many great headlines heading into Week 5 for your Cowboys of Dallas, TX:. "Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys QB to Start Career 4-0," "Dak Could Be Back Very, Very Soon," "The Cowboys Improve to 3-1 Despite Losing All-Pro Quarterback"... But all y'all wanna talk about is the fight in the ladies room, right?
Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Still The ‘One’ in Week 5 at Rams?
The 27-year-old running back continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company
One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma
Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.
CBS Sports
Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps
Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
No. 6 USC welcomes test from Washington State
No. 6 Southern California looks to match its best start since 2006 when it welcomes Pac-12 counterpart Washington State to Los Angeles on Saturday. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained perfect in the Lincoln Riley era - at least, in terms of record - with a 42-25 defeat of sputtering Arizona State last week.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Dealing with leg injury
Elliott sustained an apparent leg injury in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Though Elliott wasn't forced to exit Sunday's contest, he was clearly affected by the injury, which may have been a factor on his missed extra-point attempt late in the second quarter. According to McLane, Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play in Philadelphia's Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, but the kicker's status likely won't be determined until he's evaluated in practice over the next few days. The Eagles will return to the field Wednesday for a walk-through session to kick off Week 5 prep.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Still needs more time
Washington (foot) is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of Week 5, but he still needs more time to rehab, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture at the beginning of August and has remained sidelined since. There hasn't been any reports of a setback, so the wideout appears on track with his rehab, but he simply just needs more time to recover from a serious injury. In his absence, Noah Brown has emerged as a solid secondary option behind CeeDee Lamb, while Michael Gallup (knee) is working his way back to full strength after making his season debut in Week 4.
