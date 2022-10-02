ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual

Everyone is talking about price inflation after consumer prices increased 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in August from July and 6.3% in the 12 months through August. Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's...
BUSINESS
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Is the Reopening of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Delayed?

Things are getting back to normal at the Walt Disney World Resort, and we love to see it! This year marked the return of favorite seasonal events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, along with exciting news out of the 2022 D23 Expo.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort

As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland

The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour Return to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort just gave fans an early gift this holiday — the return of The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Although the park held Universal’s Holiday Tour last year, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast did not return. The last time guests were able to experience the holiday character breakfast was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

See All Genie+ PhotoPass Lenses Available at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort guests who purchase the Disney Genie+ service finally have access to PhotoPass Lenses almost a year after the feature debuted at Walt Disney World. Genie+ allows guests to use the AR filters with their smartphone camera. To access the Disney PhotoPass Lenses after you have purchased Disney Genie+,...
TRAVEL

