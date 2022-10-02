ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Internal Watchdog Faults Police Use of Tear Gas in Deadly Indonesia Soccer Riot

MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police wrongly used tear gas inside a soccer stadium to disperse rioting fans, an internal oversight official said on Tuesday, while the country's soccer federation banned two club officials over the chaos that killed at least 125 people. In one of the world's worst stadium...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA
watchers.news

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits North Sumatra, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.0, hit northern Sumatra at 19:28 UTC on September 30, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M5.9 at a depth of 13.2 km (8.2 miles); EMSC M5.8 at a depth of 40 km (25 miles).
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indonesian#Peru#Violent Crime
The Independent

Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match

Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead.The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya's supporters due to Indonesia's history of violent soccer rivalries.The crush was among the world's deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event....
FIFA
AOL Corp

Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say

JAKARTA (Reuters) -It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of...
FIFA
US News and World Report

Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
travelnoire.com

Passenger Shot Aboard Myanmar Flight By Bullet Fired From Ground

A passenger aboard a Myanmar National Airlines flight was struck by a bullet fired from the ground. According to Mirror, the plane was flying at 3,500 feet at the time. It was about to land in Loikaw, Myanmar, when a bullet pierced through the fuselage, injuring the man. What we...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Indonesian Soccer Riot

On Saturday night, at least 125 fans were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia. A chaotic scene unfolded after police fired tear gas. Police have discovered that most of the victims died at six of the 14 gates at the stadium in Malang, East Java. Part of the issue...
SOCCER
watchers.news

Increased activity at Sorikmarapi volcano, Indonesia

Indonesian PVMBG is reporting increased activity under the Sorikmarapi stratovolcano, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The last eruption at this volcano took place in 1986 (VEI 1). The activity at the volcano has fluctuated since January 2022, and the current activity is at Level 1 (Normal), PVMBG reports.1. There has been an...
ASIA
960 The Ref

Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo...
FIFA
The Independent

King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster

The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
SPORTS
AFP

Indonesian president orders stadium audit after deadly stampede

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday ordered an audit of all football stadiums in the country, vowing to find the "root" cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history. "I will order the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy