Death toll for child victims of Indonesia soccer stampede reaches 32 - official
JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fatalities among children following a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday.
Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger
A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
At least 174 dead in soccer stadium stampede in Indonesia
At least 174 people died in Indonesia when spectators at a soccer game were trampled in a panic after police fired tear gas in an effort to stop them from rushing onto the field, making it one of the sport's deadliest incidents.
US News and World Report
Internal Watchdog Faults Police Use of Tear Gas in Deadly Indonesia Soccer Riot
MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police wrongly used tear gas inside a soccer stadium to disperse rioting fans, an internal oversight official said on Tuesday, while the country's soccer federation banned two club officials over the chaos that killed at least 125 people. In one of the world's worst stadium...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA・
watchers.news
Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits North Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.0, hit northern Sumatra at 19:28 UTC on September 30, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M5.9 at a depth of 13.2 km (8.2 miles); EMSC M5.8 at a depth of 40 km (25 miles).
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match
Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead.The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match in East Java’s Malang city that was watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya's supporters due to Indonesia's history of violent soccer rivalries.The crush was among the world's deadliest disasters ever at a sporting event....
Indonesia football stadium disaster: police chief sacked as investigation launched
Officers investigated after teargas fired and at least 125 people, including 32 children, killed in crush
AOL Corp
Tear gas, locked gates led to Indonesian soccer stampede, spectators say
JAKARTA (Reuters) -It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly. "I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions," he said, describing rounds of...
US News and World Report
Indonesia Leader Says Locked Doors, Steep Stairs Key Factors in Deadly Stampede
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues. Hundreds of fans were crushed...
travelnoire.com
Passenger Shot Aboard Myanmar Flight By Bullet Fired From Ground
A passenger aboard a Myanmar National Airlines flight was struck by a bullet fired from the ground. According to Mirror, the plane was flying at 3,500 feet at the time. It was about to land in Loikaw, Myanmar, when a bullet pierced through the fuselage, injuring the man. What we...
Troubling Details Emerge From Indonesian Soccer Riot
On Saturday night, at least 125 fans were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia. A chaotic scene unfolded after police fired tear gas. Police have discovered that most of the victims died at six of the 14 gates at the stadium in Malang, East Java. Part of the issue...
watchers.news
Increased activity at Sorikmarapi volcano, Indonesia
Indonesian PVMBG is reporting increased activity under the Sorikmarapi stratovolcano, North Sumatra, Indonesia. The last eruption at this volcano took place in 1986 (VEI 1). The activity at the volcano has fluctuated since January 2022, and the current activity is at Level 1 (Normal), PVMBG reports.1. There has been an...
ASIA・
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits. Widodo...
US News and World Report
Finding Their Bodies: Indonesian Fan's Desperate Search for Family After Soccer Stampede
MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) -Andi Hariyanto says he will never watch a football match again after his wife, two teenage daughters and a cousin were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indonesian stadium last week. Watching local team Arema FC play on Saturday was a special outing for soccer...
King expresses deep sadness over Indonesia football stadium disaster
The King has sent his “heartfelt condolences” to the President of Indonesia and families affected by the Malang football stadium disaster.Charles III, in a message to Joko Widodo signed Charles R, wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of life and injuries at the football match in Malang on 1 October.“I offer my heartfelt condolences to you, the families affected and the people of the Republic of Indonesia at this difficult time.”A message from The King to the President of Indonesia following the recent football stadium disaster in Malang. pic.twitter.com/O39H5W8TDe— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)...
Officers being investigated after deadly tear gas disaster at Indonesian soccer game
According to the AP, the investigation is focused on crowd control measures taken at Kanjuruhan Stadium for the match between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya. Fans for the visiting team were already banned from attending the game because there is a history of...
Indonesian president orders stadium audit after deadly stampede
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday ordered an audit of all football stadiums in the country, vowing to find the "root" cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history. "I will order the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said.
