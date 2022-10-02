ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Vote now for Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

We have a super-sized edition of Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 1. There are 12 entries with candidates from Airport, Bedford, Dundee, Erie Mason, Gibraltar Carlson, Ida, Jefferson, Monroe, SMCC, New Boston Huron, Summerfield and Whiteford.

Click here to cast your vote. The polls will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

You can vote once per day.

Here is the field of candidates:

Aidan Brodie, Monroe : 4 catches for 77 yards including 29-yard TD

Vaughn Brown, Mason : 24-of-45, 275 yards; 9 carries, 46 yards, 2 TDs

Trey Brueggemann, Bedford : Ran for 215 yards on 20 carries including 64-yard touchdown and led defense with 5.5 tackles

Omari Carter, Carlson : 10 carries, 139 yards, 2 TDs

Carson Kinsey, SMCC : 8 carries, 83 yards.

Zach Lindsay, Ida : 11 carries, 123 yards, 4 TDs

Jack Mills, Airport 14 carries, 144 yards, TD

Gavin Moczydlowsky, Huron : 12 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs; 4-of-10, 102 yards, 2 TDs

Malachi Pribyl, Jefferson : 20 carries, 101 yards, TD

Shea Ruddy, Whiteford : 7-of-7, 121 yards, 2 TDs; 4 carries, 76 yards, TD

Brandon Thompson, Summerfield : 23 carries, 154 yards, 3 TDs

Ryan Zanger, Dundee : 14-of-25 121 yards, TD; 6 carries, 29 yards, TD

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Vote now for Monroe County Region Football Player of the Week

Comments / 0

Related
candgnews.com

Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane

WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
WARREN, MI
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Ida Township, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Mason, MI
Monroe County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS Detroit

South Lyon East High School on lockdown due to possible threat

(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon East High School is on lockdown as police and K9 units investigate a reported threat, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Detectives say they do not believe the threat is credible, but the school is on lockdown as a precaution as they search the building.Police say that school officials were told a note was found in a bathroom this morning, which allegedly said someone in the school was armed and implied this person would begin shooting. School remains in session during the lockdown.The school is located at 52200 W. Ten Mile Road in Lyon Township.No further information has been given at this time.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy

There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan-Penn State kickoff time, TV assignment announced

At this point, there are few bonds in college football as tight as the FOX Noon broadcast crew's connection to the Michigan football team. In what will most likely be a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams, the kickoff time and television delegation for the Wolverines' Oct. 15 matchup against Penn State was announced Monday. For the fourth straight week, Michigan will play in FOX's Noon window and once again be one of the participating teams in the channel's Big Noon Kickoff national pregame show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mills
9&10 News

Fire Destroys Superior Township Home

A fire in Chippewa County early Monday morning destroyed a mobile home. The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on South Gladys Crossing just east of Brimley. The owner was returning home and saw smoke billowing out and called 911. Bay Mills and Superior Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded along with...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter. Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11. For a copy of the bid proposals...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Smcc#Td Shea Ruddy#Td Brandon Thompson
fcnews.org

Swanton takes next step for DORA

Swanton Village Council members agreed last week to take the next step toward creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the village. A DORA allows visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and in participating businesses within the area’s boundaries, during designated hours, and according to DORA rules.
SWANTON, OH
983nashicon.com

Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022

Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wemu.org

Ann Arbor 1,4 dioxane plume spreading to Scio Township water

Another round of groundwater testing has found small amounts of 1,4 dioxane at 10 additional residential wells in Scio Township. All ten wells were located between M-14 and the Huron River and contained amounts of the chemical below the state’s drinking water standard. The harmful chemical has been slowly spreading out in a large plume from the site of the old Gelman Sciences facility off of Wagner Road for decades, despite an ongoing clean-up effort.
13abc.com

Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The driver then sped away and the deputy started to chase after the car.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo City Council considers proposal for cameras in 15 parks

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council members are considering an investment of $150,000 to buy security cameras for 15 of the city's parks. The proposal is an effort between the Toledo Police Department, city administrators and city council to keep parks safer after crimes, including homicide, have happened on park grounds.
TOLEDO, OH
candgnews.com

Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle

UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
UTICA, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy