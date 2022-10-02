Read full article on original website
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers
New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'
In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
Protester tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto field at Rams-49ers 'Monday Night Football' game files police report
TMZ — citing a police spokesman — reports the protester went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday to file the report. A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the group that took credit for the stunt, told TMZ the report was in response to a "blatant assault" by two Rams players who helped security detain him.
Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
Just like most years, fantasy football has been full of surprises right out of the gates of the 2022 NFL season. Running back has seen its share of ups and downs already, and our Week 5 fantasy RB PPR rankings can help you spot the risers and fallers who could make or break your matchup.
NFL Week 5 Weather Updates: Moderate wind in forecast unlikely to affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
After a week that featured a fair amount of wind and rain, the Week 5 NFL weather forecast is considerably milder. Nonetheless, RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Before...
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
Bryce Young injury update: Latest news, status for Alabama QB ahead of Texas A&M game
Top-ranked Alabama may be without its biggest offensive weapon when it faces off against Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M on Saturday. Crimson Tide quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas on Saturday, forcing him out for two drives in the first half and the remainder of the game.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' offense prove they're better than ever with beatdown of Buccaneers
How have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense responded to having a new-look wide receiver corps and a remixed backfield? By becoming harder to stop in the biggest of games, as they proved in their 41-31 thrashing of the Buccaneers on Sunday night to avenge their Super Bowl 55 loss in Tampa.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games
The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
Four Yadier Molina stories you need to know about the future Hall of Famer
Yadier Molina made his major league debut on June 3, 2004, as a fresh-faced 21-year-old catcher from Puerto Rico, and he spent 19 unforgettable seasons in the majors earning a reputation as one of the best catchers in baseball history. His spot in Cooperstown, as a Hall of Famer, is...
Broncos' Melvin Gordon, Nathaniel Hackett address RB's fumble problem: 'Just got to do better'
The Broncos were pushing to break a 10-all tie and take a halftime lead late in the second quarter of the team's Week 4 matchup with the Raiders. However, a mistake from Melvin Gordon ensured that it would not happen. The veteran running back checked into the game for his...
Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 5 pickups, free agents
Things were slower than usual on the waiver wire to start this season, but big RB injuries the past two weeks have really ramped things up. Handcuffs Mike Boone, Caleb Huntley, Tyler Allgeier, Brian Robinson Jr., and Latavius Murray will be among the top Week 5 fantasy waiver pickups, and plenty of other solid players, such as George Pickens, Teddy Bridgewater, and Will Dissly, figure to be among the most sought-after free agent adds. Before you get ready to put in your claims and make your FAAB bids, you need to get your budget in order and figure out how much each player is worth.
Best Fantasy Week 5 Waiver Pickups: Kenny Pickett takes over for Steelers, Latavius Murray shines in place of Alvin Kamara
Kenny Pickett took over in Pittsburgh, Latavius Murray showed up out of nowhere for the Saints, Michael Gallup made his triumphant return, Mike Boone registered his yearly appearance on fantasy radars, and, oh yeah, preseason darling Brian Robinson Jr. is due back just in time to coincide with Antonio Gibson losing touches in Washington. All are among our top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, and while they inspire various levels of excitement, they're potential difference-makers the rest of the way.
