Things were slower than usual on the waiver wire to start this season, but big RB injuries the past two weeks have really ramped things up. Handcuffs Mike Boone, Caleb Huntley, Tyler Allgeier, Brian Robinson Jr., and Latavius Murray will be among the top Week 5 fantasy waiver pickups, and plenty of other solid players, such as George Pickens, Teddy Bridgewater, and Will Dissly, figure to be among the most sought-after free agent adds. Before you get ready to put in your claims and make your FAAB bids, you need to get your budget in order and figure out how much each player is worth.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO