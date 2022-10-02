ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NESN

Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout

One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
NFL
Boston

5 takeaways from the Patriots’ overtime loss to the Packers

New England's rookie third string quarterback kept it close in an overtime loss. The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, dropping the team’s record to 1-3. Entering the game without Mac Jones (out with an ankle injury), New England was quickly forced to play third-string...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
Mac Jones
Sporting News

Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'

In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Sporting News

Protester tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto field at Rams-49ers 'Monday Night Football' game files police report

TMZ — citing a police spokesman — reports the protester went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday to file the report. A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the group that took credit for the stunt, told TMZ the report was in response to a "blatant assault" by two Rams players who helped security detain him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
#Patriots#College Football#American Football#Fcs#Fbs
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
MLB
Sporting News

Week 5 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Akers, Darnell Mooney, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Hopefully, you've avoided the injury bug and have a solid group of reliable starters, but it's likely that you have at least one trouble spot in your lineup every week, be it because of injuries or surprise sleepers. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 5 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB advice for Week 5 pickups, free agents

Things were slower than usual on the waiver wire to start this season, but big RB injuries the past two weeks have really ramped things up. Handcuffs Mike Boone, Caleb Huntley, Tyler Allgeier, Brian Robinson Jr., and Latavius Murray will be among the top Week 5 fantasy waiver pickups, and plenty of other solid players, such as George Pickens, Teddy Bridgewater, and Will Dissly, figure to be among the most sought-after free agent adds. Before you get ready to put in your claims and make your FAAB bids, you need to get your budget in order and figure out how much each player is worth.
NFL
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 5 Waiver Pickups: Kenny Pickett takes over for Steelers, Latavius Murray shines in place of Alvin Kamara

Kenny Pickett took over in Pittsburgh, Latavius Murray showed up out of nowhere for the Saints, Michael Gallup made his triumphant return, Mike Boone registered his yearly appearance on fantasy radars, and, oh yeah, preseason darling Brian Robinson Jr. is due back just in time to coincide with Antonio Gibson losing touches in Washington. All are among our top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, and while they inspire various levels of excitement, they're potential difference-makers the rest of the way.
NFL

