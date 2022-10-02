The 2022 season for TCU couldn't have started much better through the first month. The Frogs currently sit at 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play. Last week, they ended a 7-game losing streak to Oklahoma by dominating the Sooners; 55-24. While TCU is putting up huge numbers on...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO