ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC loses fifth game at home, 2-1, to Houston Dynamo FC

By Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 6 days ago

Nashville SC dropped its final regular-season home game against a weaker foe on Sunday, losing to the Houston Dynamo, 2-1, at Geodis Park.

Coming into the game, Nashville had clinched its third consecutive MLS Cup Playoff berth, but that celebratory theme subsided midway through the first half. Houston's Sebastian Ferreira scored from the penalty spot, following a controversial no-call being reversed in the 26th minute. The center forward doubled his tally in the 30th minute. Nashville and U.S. men's national team center back Walker Zimmerman scored his career-high fourth goal of the season in the 96th minute.

Nashville (12-10-11, 47 points) fell in its home finale against the third-worst team in the league, allowing control over its own destiny for home-field advantage in the playoffs to slip through its hands, given the LA Galaxy (13-12-8, 47 points) tied its game, making way for Nashville to take sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference playoff picture. Sunday was deflating, but with one game left against No. 1 overall seed Los Angeles FC next week, Nashville's hopes of returning to Geodis Park in the postseason still has a pinch of favor.

"This one stings a lot," left back Dan Lovitz said. "We understand what it means to be in control of our own destiny, how we dropped the ball tonight, what there is left to play for, certainly. But more than anything, we know what playoffs represent in this league and we know that there's a lot to play for and a lot to be positive about."

Here are a few takeaways from Nashville's 2-1 loss to Houston:

More: How Nashville SC turned Geodis Park summer woes into winning ways in Year 1.

Questionable penalty call

Nashville's bad graces Sunday can be narrowed down to a penalty kick called in the 26th minute against Zimmerman for contradicting reasons.

When Houston lobbed the ball to forward Corey Baird inside the penalty box, Zimmerman clipped Baird ever so slightly when clearing the ball out of danger. Initially, play went on. But when the ball went out of bounds, VAR official Alex Chilowicz virtually signaled from the review booth to main referee Guido Gonzales Jr. to whistle for a penalty kick.

According to the MLS Video Review Twitter account, Zimmerman tripped Baird inside the box. However, the league's game feed on mlssoccer.com said Zimmerman, "conceded a handball in the penalty area."

"The penalty I felt was very, very soft," said Nashville coach Gary Smith. "I'd have to look at a clear, concise reply. But up until that point, I'm not even sure they had an effort a goal or an effort in general."

Houston had neither.

Bad play vs. bad teams

Nashville has just one win against the bottom three teams in the West, a 2-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City on April 9. Houston, Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes are the three worst teams in the West. Together, they've outscored Nashville, 9-5.

Playing for home field

Despite Nashville clinching a playoff berth before the game started, when LAFC beat the Portland Timbers, it squandered the leverage on the LA Galaxy to secure a guaranteed home-field advantage in the postseason next week, the final game of the regular season.

But home-field advantage is still in the cards for Nashville, who must beat LAFC next Sunday. Nashville will then need the Galaxy to lose or draw its final game at Houston.

For stories about Nashville SC or Soccer in Tennessee, contact Drake Hills at DHills@gannett.com. Follow Drake on Twitter at @LiveLifeDrake . Connect with Drake on Instagram at @drakehillssoccer and on Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville SC loses fifth game at home, 2-1, to Houston Dynamo FC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Houston, TX
Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Ferreira
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Corey Baird
The Tennessean

European trip culminates in Predators season opener

Happy Friday, and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean sports planner Em Poertner. The puck drops on the NHL season today as the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks in Prague. The Predators went 4-1 in the preseason, including a 4-3 win over Roman Josi’s former team SC Bern in an exhibition game on Monday in Switzerland.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

College football TV schedule: Week 6 games, TV info

Tennessee football's trip to LSU headlines the Week 6 slate in college football. Josh Heupel's Vols are looking to move to 5-0 ahead of next week's showdown against Alabama in Knoxville. Also in the SEC, Alabama hosts Texas A&M. Most will focus on the coaching matchup between Nick Saban and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#Houston Dynamo Fc#The Houston Dynamo#Mls Cup Playoff
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 5

The Week 5 schedule in the NFL is headlined by the two night games on Sunday and Monday. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in another difficult home game for Lamar Jackson's team. The Ravens have already lost two home games this year, to Miami and Buffalo.
NFL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks misses practice again; Ben Jones and Caleb Farley were limited

Tennessee Titans starting wide receiver Treylon Burks, who injured his toe in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Indianapolis, missed practiced Thursday. He has not practiced this week as the Titans prepare to play at Washington Sunday (noon, CBS). Safety Amani Hooker, who is in the concussion protocol, had limited participation in Wednesday's practice, but did not practice Thursday. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Tennessean

Latino voices to shine at Tennessean storytellers event

Yenín Miralda Echeverria will share her story as a champion for immigrant rights. Ana Escobar will discuss her journey to general sessions court in Davidson County. Together, Echeverria and Escobar will join a group of local storytellers at the first-ever Latino Tennessee Voices Live, scheduled for Oct. 13 at Plaza Mariachi in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy