Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech’s Matthew Lewis up for Delaware Teacher of the Year
The Delaware Department of Education will honor 20 of the state’s top teachers at a celebration Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Dover. The ceremony will conclude with the announcement of Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Sussex Technical High School announced Matthew Lewis as its candidate for the Delaware...
delawarepublic.org
While teacher shortage issue is a statewide problem, northern schools have more openings
All three counties in Delaware face teacher shortages, but one in particular is being hit harder. Most of New Castle County’s school districts have some schools dealing with teacher shortages. The Deptartment of Education’s website lists Red Clay and Christina as having 10 schools with openings; Colonial has four, while Brandywine only has one.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
A Delaware food bank is breaking ground on downstate location to meet rise in demand
The Food Bank of Delaware recently broke ground on its new Sussex County center in Milford, a 67,000-square-foot facility that will provide expanded training programs and food distribution capabilities. The building, which will replace the present 16,000-square-foot Milford Branch on Mattlind Way, is scheduled to open in October 2023. The...
Great Oaks Charter’s low enrollment leads to state review
Concerns about enrollment numbers at Great Oaks Charter School in Wilmington have triggered a formal review by the Delaware Department of Education. The school serves eighth through twelfth grade and has a student body of more than 80% Black students. The review will be conducted by the Charter School Accountability Committee to determine if Great Oaks has violated terms of ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware retired state workers challenge switch to Medicare Advantage
Medicare open enrollment is creating a lot of concern for thousands of retirees who worked for the State of Delaware, thanks to a decision made months ago that many are just now finding out about. It's a decision with wide-ranging ramifications. Tuesday, state retirees and their spouses, family members and...
Cape Gazette
Beebe building new primary care office in Selbyville
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Beebe Medical Group’s next primary care location, conveniently located at Bayside Corner at the intersection of Routes 54 and 20 in Selbyville. The exterior structure is in the process of being built, with opening tentatively planned fro mid-2023. Beebe Primary Care Selbyville is expected to...
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
firststateupdate.com
WBOC
Construction is Set To Begins For a New Library in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, De.--- We saw more rain jackets than book jackets Tuesday afternoon as grounds broke for a new public library for the town of Selbyville. Across the parking lot from the current library is the construction site for the new Selbyville Public Library. Library Director Kelly Kline says a new building is long past due.
WBOC
James Ingalls Walsh
James (Jim) Ingalls Walsh, age 90, of Salisbury, passed away on October 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Originally from the North Country region of New York, he graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in economics before serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: First flu case of 2022-23 season confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Health has announced the first flu case of the 2022-23 season. We’re told the case involves a 32-year-old Kent County woman with influenza strain A, who we’re told was vaccinated. DPH previously reported that there was a confirmed pediatric case...
State retirees protest Carney admin’s Medicare Advantage plan
Delaware state government retirees gathered in Wilmington Tuesday with a message for Gov. John Carney and his political appointees: “Keep your hands off our Medicare.” The crowd of mostly senior citizens planned to protest outside the Carvel State Office Building, where the governor, attorney general and New Castle County lawmakers have offices. Rain forced them indoors to the city and ... Read More
WBOC
Plans for Beach Replenishment
The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms.
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Delaware Veterans to host annual dinner Nov. 10
The Friends of Delaware Veterans Inc. will host its ninth annual fundraising dinner to benefit the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. “This is the Friends’ biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Friends President Dave Skocik....
WBOC
Increase in Invasive Moth Found in Sussex County
DOVER, Del.– Hundreds of acres of defoliation has been found by the Delaware Forest Service near the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area due to gypsy moths. DFS officials said that this year, 825 acres of defoliation was detected as compared to 2021 with only about 12...
Cape Gazette
Roosevelt Landing close to taking off in Lewes
Pilottown Road may have eight additional families navigating its asphalt-charted path in the future. The Lewes Planning Commission gave preliminary consent for Roosevelt Landing Sept. 21, attaching several conditions to the project that’s planned for the property formerly home to Lewes Dairy. The land is being developed by RJL...
Business Monthly
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards
Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
