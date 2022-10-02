Read full article on original website
Tarek El Moussa Says He Couldn’t Have ‘Survived’ Some ‘Rough’ Years Without His and Christina Hall’s Daughter
Tarek El Moussa said he couldn't have "survived" difficult times with his and Christina Hall’s daughter.
Ant Anstead Demands Legal Custody Of 3-Year-Old Son With Christina Haack To Block Ex From 'Exploiting' Toddler
Ant Anstead has demanded legal custody of his 3-year-old shared with ex Christina Haack, telling the court he fears the reality star will "exploit" their young son, RadarOnline.com can confirm. This development comes after a California judge previously denied his emergency order request in April due to an "insufficient" showing...
Fans Slam ‘Pathetic’ Tarek El Moussa For Oversharing on Instagram: ‘Caution With Your Children’
Fans warn Tarek El Moussa about sharing too much of his personal life on social media after the "Flip or Flop" star posted a family photo on Instagram.
Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands
The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand. In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time […]
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court
Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie on Her 19th Birthday: 'You Are An Inspiration to Me'
Ant Anstead has the special pleasure of all of his children's birthdays being just weeks apart. On Thursday, the Celebrity Joyride: IOU hos, 43,t shared an Instagram carousel featuring photos of daughter Amelie throughout the years commemorating her 19th birthday. "NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????" Anstead captioned the carousel....
Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’
Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
'Bringing Up Bates': Trace Bates Just Got Married
Congratulations are in order for Trace Bates! The Bringing Up Bates alum is officially a married man after he and Lydia Romeike tied the knot in Jefferson City, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 1, just over a year after they became engaged. Following the romantic nuptials, which were witnessed by some 350 guests, Romeike gave fans their first look at the big day, sharing several images on Instagram.
David and Lesley Beador’s Messy Divorce Filings and Dismissals: Everything to Know
After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Move to Exclusive LA Neighborhood Hits Major Snag
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce
Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict. “I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry’s have her back,” she said. “I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that....
Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31
Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.
'Sister Wives' Star Reportedly Won't Ever Leave Kody Brown Despite Constant Drama
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown will reportedly never leave Kody Bown, despite the ongoing drama within the family. Janelle is still close to Christine Brown, who split with Kody in November 2021. Kody, 53, and Janelle, also 53, have been in a "spiritual union" since January 1993 and share six children together.
Christina Hall Says She’ll No Longer Share Pics Of Son Online As She Hits Back At Ant Anstead
Christina Hall, 39, shared that she will no longer post photos of her son, Hudson Anstead, 3, online due to Ant Anstead‘s recent allegations about her “exploiting” their son. The Christina on the Coast star posted a selfie with a very long caption explaining the matter on Oct. 2. “I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she began. “This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”
Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma
Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
Pete Davidson Appears to Have Kim Kardashian Tattoo Removed
Pete Davidson may have had his Kim Kardashian tattoo removed. New photos of the comedian show him with a bandage over his neck right on the spot where he got a tattoo to commemorate his romance with Kardashian earlier this year. This is could signal that Kardashian and Davidson's breakup is for good, and that Davidson is ready to move on.
Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues
Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
