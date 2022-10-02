ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
Us Weekly

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’

Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
Joshua Hall
Tarek El Moussa
Ant Anstead
Popculture

'Bringing Up Bates': Trace Bates Just Got Married

Congratulations are in order for Trace Bates! The Bringing Up Bates alum is officially a married man after he and Lydia Romeike tied the knot in Jefferson City, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 1, just over a year after they became engaged. Following the romantic nuptials, which were witnessed by some 350 guests, Romeike gave fans their first look at the big day, sharing several images on Instagram.
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Move to Exclusive LA Neighborhood Hits Major Snag

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.
Vibe

Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.  “I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry’s have her back,” she said. “I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she wants to process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that....
Popculture

Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31

Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.
HollywoodLife

Christina Hall Says She’ll No Longer Share Pics Of Son Online As She Hits Back At Ant Anstead

Christina Hall, 39, shared that she will no longer post photos of her son, Hudson Anstead, 3, online due to Ant Anstead‘s recent allegations about her “exploiting” their son. The Christina on the Coast star posted a selfie with a very long caption explaining the matter on Oct. 2. “I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she began. “This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”
Popculture

Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma

Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
Popculture

Pete Davidson Appears to Have Kim Kardashian Tattoo Removed

Pete Davidson may have had his Kim Kardashian tattoo removed. New photos of the comedian show him with a bandage over his neck right on the spot where he got a tattoo to commemorate his romance with Kardashian earlier this year. This is could signal that Kardashian and Davidson's breakup is for good, and that Davidson is ready to move on.
Popculture

Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues

Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
