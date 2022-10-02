ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return

The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Nelly to perform at halftime of Sunday's Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are asking music performer Nelly to turn up the heat at halftime of Sunday night's football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Nelly, the popular R&B and rapper - known for songs such as Country Grammar, Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me - will perform at the intermission of this weekend's primetime showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
